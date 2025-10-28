Senior Project Manager
Scania CV AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2025-10-28
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Shape the Future of Scania Through Strategic Execution
You know the power of great execution - how it doesn't just follow strategy, but shapes it. As Senior Project Manger at Scania's Project Office, you will lead some of the most critical industrialization programs within Scania, turning strategic direction into tangible business results. Your leadership will make a real difference. You will guide complex, cross-functional programs from decision to delivery, ensuring seamless industrial introductions that meet Scania's EBIT goals and strengthen our premium offering. Together with executive leaders and other project managers, you will help move Scania's strategy from vision to value - always with the customer in focus.
This is us
At the Scania Project Office, we lead programs and projects that define the future of Scania's premium offering. We act where business and product meet, ensuring that strategy is realized through strong, value-driven execution. We believe in collaboration, coaching and continuous learning. Our mission is to make sure that product development and industrialization deliver real value, to our customers, our business and our people.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Your Mission
In this role, you will:
Lead large-scale industrialization programs supporting Scania's strategic goals when industrializing Product Development projects from TRATON GROUP PMO.
Ensure successful execution of projects that are critical to Scania's truck business profitability, securing smooth introductions without disruptions to the industrial system.
Guide and coach other project and program managers at Scania's Project Office, contributing to a strong and learning project culture.
Navigate and lead business risks in forums such as OSG, PDC, PMC, PSC and PQ.
Collaborate with executive leadership and provide strategic insight into Scania's project portfolio, supporting both direct management and the executive board in decision-making.
Drive clarity and alignment across complex interfaces, ensuring that stakeholders stay focused on common priorities and outcomes.
Who You Are
You are an experienced and trusted Project Manager with a strong track record of leading complex, high-impact projects. You bring both strategic perspective and operational precision, and you know how to drive results through others.
We believe you have:
A Master's degree, preferably in Engineering, Business, or an equivalent field.
Significant senior project management experience, ideally gained within Scania or the wider TRATON Group. Experience from executive decision-making arenas is highly valued.
Strong business understanding and the ability to balance strategic objectives with operational realities.
Proven leadership experience, including leading other leaders and managing cross-functional teams.
Full professional proficiency in English; Swedish is an advantage.
Your leadership combines structure and empathy, and you bring stability, focus and collaboration even in high-stakes situations. You are as comfortable discussing strategic directions with executives as you are guiding your team through the day-to-day complexities of execution.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes!
Apply as soon as possible but no later than 2025-11-11. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Therese Sandberg, Manager, therese.sandberg@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
#LI-Hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9578561