Senior Project Manager
2025-02-18
The opportunity
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
As a Senior Project Manager, you will be responsible for project execution, budget, time schedule, project scope & changes, project team management and effective communication with both internal & external stakeholders. You will be the customer voice into our organization and will secure customer satisfaction and achievement of overall project goals. Our Projects are global and multidisciplinary and deal with partial upgrades as well as comprehensive upgrading of existing HVDC projects. The size of projects varies from 10 - 250 MUSD.
Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey! We are interested in knowing more about you and what you can contribute, so do not hesitate to apply even if you do not meet all the requirements. You will be based in Ludvika in Sweden, and we also offer flexible work-from-home options.
How you'll make an impact
Leading the project team with clear guidelines, tasks, and milestones, while motivating and providing feedback.
Managing all aspects of the project to meet customer requirements and ensuring all technical, safety, quality, and financial targets are met.
Overseeing the development of project plan documents related to scope, budget, schedule, and risk management.
Monitoring each stage of project implementation to ensure best practices in cost control, resource efficiency, risk management, and health, safety, and the environment, while identifying, analyzing, and addressing project risks.
Coordinating contract negotiation and claims with customers, in collaboration with the Supply Chain and Legal functions.
Building strong relationships with customers and stakeholders to achieve project deliverables and compliance with contract requirements.
Your background
A minimum of 3 years' experience from professionally managing partial or full scope HVDC or sub-station projects.
Experiences aside, an important aspect is your great attitude. We are looking for you, who has collaborative, solutions-oriented approach, and strong communication skills, as well as commercial mindset.
You get your messages across in a coherent and clear way and lead your projects with great confidence - and you have the character to stand straight in good times and bad times alike.
You contribute with your positive and proactive mindset, as well as with your ability to create a good atmosphere.
Proficiency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken, is required. Additional language skills will be an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Greger Karlsson, greger.karlsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@outlook.com
