Senior Project Manager - Sap Brim
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Finspång
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Senior Project Manager SAP BRIM Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our next star.
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are looking for an experienced Project Manager to lead the implementation of the next-generation pricing and billing solution - SAP BRIM (Billing and Revenue Innovation Management) to join us. The role will focus on driving the end-to-end delivery of the BRIM project in alignment with business objectives, timelines, and harmonized processes across the organization.
Key Responsibilities:
Rollout end-to-end of SAP BRIM as part of the Symphony Program, ensuring alignment with project goals, timelines, and business transformation strategies.
Manage implementation of the full SAP BRIM suite, including: Subscription Order Management (SOM)
Convergent Charging (CC)
Convergent Mediation (CM)
Convergent Invoicing (CI)
Customer Financials (FI-CA)
Ensure smooth integration of SAP BRIM components with existing systems such as: SAP S/4HANA Sales and Distribution (SD)
SAP S/4HANA Finance and Controlling (FICO)
Coordinate with internal stakeholders, external vendors, and cross-functional teams to drive harmonized and streamlined processes.
Requirements:
10+ years of experience in project management, preferably with prior experience in organizing and delivering similar large-scale implementation projects.
Knowledge of SAP BRIM and SAP SD is an advantage.
Strong workshop facilitation skills - ability to create materials, lead workshops, and document outcomes effectively.
Proven ability to communicate complex concepts clearly, align stakeholders, and produce decision-support material for project governance.
Independent and driven with the capability to manage tasks proactively and deliver results under tight timelines.
Demonstrated ability to collaborate effectively with vendors, IT teams, business stakeholders, and agile team members.
Excellent communication skills in English and/or Swedish (verbal and written), combined with strong problem-solving skills, a team-oriented mindset, and familiarity with Agile ways of working (Agile WoW) is a plus.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at shivangi@vipas.se
.
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Shivangi shivangi@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9229374