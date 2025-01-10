Senior Project Manager - IT
2025-01-10
Job Title: Senior Project Manager
The Senior Project Manager will hold comprehensive accountability for the entire project lifecycle-from proposal development to successful completion. Responsibilities include assembling and managing project teams, scheduling and assigning tasks, monitoring progress, reviewing outcomes, reporting project status, and mitigating risks. This role requires full ownership of team performance management with the goal of delivering top-tier service solutions to clients in relevant service and technology domains, all in accordance with Raavan Consulting AB's policies, procedures, and standards.
Key Responsibilities:
Proposal Development, Contract Management, Project Definition, Cost Estimation, Resource Allocation, Scheduling, and Transition Management
Lead or contribute to the development of proposals by designing solutions aligned with company objectives, preparing and validating estimates, gathering stakeholder input, securing necessary approvals, and delivering proposals that strategically position Raavan Consulting AB for business success.
Offer guidance on delivery-related contract terms to minimize financial exposure for the company.
Drive requirement-gathering sessions, organize workshops, resolve ambiguities, review project documentation, ensure requirements traceability, obtain stakeholder sign-offs, and manage scope changes to accurately define functional and non-functional project requirements.
Oversee estimation processes that reflect organizational goals, validate estimates, and coordinate with stakeholders to secure the budget and resources needed for seamless project execution.
Develop detailed resource plans covering personnel, workspace, infrastructure, and necessary interdepartmental coordination to meet the project's staffing and operational needs.
Establish a comprehensive project schedule, manage baseline adjustments, and oversee change control to ensure project milestones are achieved on time.
Define quality objectives and operational processes in collaboration with the Quality Assurance team, adhere to internal quality requirements, implement team training, and develop a quality management plan to ensure superior project outcomes.
Formulate a Risk Management Plan to identify potential risks, define mitigation strategies, and align the plan with stakeholder expectations to minimize project disruptions.
Facilitate team reviews of the project plan and resolve any unresolved issues to guarantee comprehensive project coverage.
Conduct portfolio assessments, plan and oversee project transitions, and execute transition tasks as per the plan to achieve a stable operational state as agreed with the client.
Production Support, Project Monitoring and Reporting, Team Leadership, Operational Oversight, Client Relations, Knowledge Management, and Organizational Engagement
Manage and control production support projects, ensuring alignment with agreed Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to guarantee successful project delivery.
Delegate tasks effectively, track project performance metrics-including scope, timeline, quality, resource demands, budget, risks, and SLAs-implement corrective actions, and maintain clear communication with all stakeholders as outlined in the communication plan. Oversee all project phases, from requirements gathering through design, development, testing, deployment, and post-implementation support.
Strategically assign responsibilities to team members, mentor them in skill development, execute performance management practices per company guidelines, drive employee recognition and team engagement initiatives, uphold HR compliance, and support recruitment to maintain a motivated and high-performing team.
Continuously monitor project performance indicators-budget approvals, billing/invoicing, milestone achievements, closure reports, revenue risks, resource utilization, and compliance with quality, regulatory, and security audits-to fulfill organizational goals.
Build and nurture both formal and informal relationships with clients at the project level by maintaining regular engagement, acting as the primary point of contact for project matters, delivering consistent progress reports, demonstrating value contributions, managing expectations, and supporting client visits to improve satisfaction.
Capture and share lessons learned within the project team, seek insights from other projects to drive process improvements, enhance team efficiency, and contribute to organizational knowledge retention.
Provide feedback to the organization regarding emerging technology needs, process innovations, and workforce engagement strategies to support continuous improvement and company growth.
