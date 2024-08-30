Senior Project Management Support
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-30
Data Privacy is looking for a new colleague to support the Project Management Office. Are you experienced in project delivery and have a background or interest in Data Privacy? Then you might be our new colleague in the Group Business Support (GBS) Data Privacy Risk Reduction Programme Project Management Office (PMO) team.
At Nordea, we're committed to being a partner our customers and society can count on. Compliance and integrity go hand in hand. Joining us means you'll have an impact on how we do banking - today and tomorrow. So bring your ideas, skills and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with plenty of opportunities to collaborate, grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
The Data Privacy Risk Reduction Programme is focusing on improving compliance across the bank, with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), reduce the operational risk while increasing resilience and build a sustainable solution setup for the long-term.
As the Senior Project Leader in the PMO team, you will be driving medium to large, complex, high impact cross-functional projects. You will become a member of a team full of ambitious, execution-oriented project managers, who strive to drive our people priorities and digital journey in an everchanging regulatory landscape.
As the Senior Project Leader, you will:
* Independently lead of medium and large projects within the Data Privacy Risk Reduction Programme : Plan, organize, monitor and control
* Establishing and proactively maintaining effective stakeholder relationships, enabling effective collaboration between various workstreams, business users and PMO team
* Support the Project Management agenda and initiatives within the programme, such as complex change management and resource management
* Take ownership of all aspects of program reporting, tracking and stakeholder relationships, actively ensuring oversight of the programme together with the colleagues in the PMO
* Ensure that PMO processes and documentation are executed in compliance with Nordea Project Management standards
* Share regular feedback about the PMO way of working, incl. ideas of improvements and proactively work to improve processes and efficiency
* Manage external service providers to ensure deliverable quality as per project scope
* Communicate ongoing initiative-related updates and timely, relevant information to key stakeholders, and senior HR/People leaders
* Contribute to the development of our internal project management capabilities
The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have proven experience (5 to 10 years) of leading large and complex projects within Business Areas and Technology
* Have strong experience in PMO support to GDPR regulations or Data Privacy related initiatives in large-scale international financial companies, stakeholder management and excellent communication, and presentation skills
* Versatile in coordinating the programme's specific IT needs and collaborate with relevant stakeholders to align the overall technical solutions
* Are a self-driven, structured professional with a proactive attitude and a strong drive
* Have excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with curious mind to structuring and presenting complex problems
* Thrive in a fast-paced environment, manage multitasking well and have an excellent ability to prioritise and deliver within deadlines
* Certifications in Project Management e.g. PMP
* Data Privacy-related and Data/Security related expertise or certifications are highly valuable
* Find a joy working across the value chain
* Are a solid team player and good in collaboration with others
* Fluent in English
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 13/09/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Boris Simonder boris.simonder@nordea.com
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
