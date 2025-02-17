Senior Project Engineer
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology products; or our commitment to recognizing and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: Senior Project Engineer
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (Hybrid)
Job Description
We're looking for an experience senior Project Engineer to join our team. In this role you will manage, plan and provide oversight to deliver the design, procurement, construction and testing of engineering projects (or assigned elements of engineering projects) from start to finish in accordance with company practices.
You will ensure that engineering projects are completed on time, within budget and meet the required quality and EHS standards.
You will be a part of a bigger team supporting all of our projects related to investments and engineering. You will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic environment with the opportunity to make an impact in Galderma and your own work.
Key Responsibilities
* Preparing, scheduling, coordinating and monitoring of assigned engineering projects or assigned elements of engineering projects (e.g. engineering lead for defined packages or areas of engineering projects).
* Ensuring compliance with applicable codes, practices, QA/QC policies, performance standards and specifications
* Interacting with end users and Subject Matter Experts to understand their needs and represent them in the field
* Performing overall quality control of the work (budget, schedule, plans, assigned team members performance) and reporting regularly on project status.
* Assigning responsibilities and deliverables to project team members.
* Cooperating and communicating effectively with the Project Manager (if applicable) and other project members to provide assistance and technical support
* Reviewing engineering deliverables and initiating appropriate corrective actions to achieve successful outcomes.
Skills & Qualifications
* Bachelor's Degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience
* Several experience of work within engineering projects/investment projects
* Experience in a GMP environment (Pharma or Medical Device)
* Ability to work with multiple discipline projects
* Excellent communication skills in both English and Swedish, with the ability to influence and guide stakeholders.
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10 minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. If you are currently an employee of Galderma, we welcome your application via our internal career site via Workday. Apply as soon as possible though no later than the 19th of March 2025. The selection process is ongoing and the role may be filled prior the last application date.
* If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager
* The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
