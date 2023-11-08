Senior Production Engineer Assembly
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2023-11-08
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Robotics is looking for several of Senior Production Engineers to develop our assembly lines in our current factory and also in the new Robotics Campus Sweden.
Reporting to the Manager Production Engineering Assembly, you will ensure the development of various processes and methods in the department of Production Engineering Assembly.
You will ensure that we achieve health and safety, quality and delivery requirements by problem solving, analyzing, and providing support and equipment to effectively achieve such goals at ABB Robotics in Västerås.
Your responsibilities
As Senior Production Engineer you will work closely together with support function such as line technicians and operators in the daily work.
Weekly meetings with line managers and support functions to ensure progress on current activities and priorities.
Responsible for development of assembly methods, instructions and PFMEA and ensure that the right tools, which meet the requirements, are presented at the right station/department.
Your background
5 years of experience working as production engineer developing assembly factories.
Master of science within production engineering or supply chain or similar.
Good knowledge in ERP systems.
Beneficial personal characteristics: good sense of urgency to support the value flow when needed; strong will to develop yourself and to develop and improve current processes and ways of working; you are taking great responsibility for your work and have a strong will to improve within your area of responsibility.
Good knowledge in Lean and World Class Manufacturing.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Claes Nyqvist, +46 705 64 02 22 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Tobias Nilsson, +46 708 21 53 31.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Work model: hybrid #LI-hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Hydrovägen 10 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8247770