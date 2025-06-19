Senior Product Support Engineer
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Are you passionate about delivering exceptional technical support and ensuring customer satisfaction?
As a Senior Product Support Professional, you will be accountable for providing superior RAN technical support expertise for customer solutions. Engaging directly with designers, testers, integrators, solution architects and field troubleshooters, you will drive fault isolation, technical task forces, and provide a broader understanding of how Ericsson RAN products and features are used in the field. You will build your competence through exciting field trials, demos, new product introductions, system integrations and commercial deployment support with key technologies and development projects.
Collaborating as one in a cross functional setting, you will interact with customers, regional market area and service delivery organizations while partnering with other R&D sectors to resolve issues and provide solutions to Ericsson customers.
You will be part of the RAN Software & Compute Platforms Engineering (RCE), a unit with responsibilities for software and compute, focusing on next-gen development for open and cloud-native RAN software. With high-performing programmable networks, the unit will help Ericsson to maintain technology leadership.
What you will do:
* Provide expert competence on RAN products
* Foster close collaboration within our development community to bring Design closer to customers.
* Identify faults, applying troubleshooting techniques across RAN Field Solutions.
* Drive and take part in integration activities.
* Lead and Contribute to Technical Taskforces and drive effective communication with customers and technical teams.
* Provide on-site and remote technical deployment support and integration when required
* Drive major improvement/innovation initiatives and knowledge sharing activities,
* Drive Field Observability and Supportability into RAN solutions ad support digitalisation efforts by using AI/ML & automation to drive efficiency in workflows
The skills you bring:
* Strong end-to-end RAN hands-on troubleshooting expertise and RAN software system understanding
* BSc level and higher in a related field. (Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering, SW Engineering, Computer Science)
* Experience in RAN SW development, cloud native/Open RAN, and cloud security/observability is an asset
* Solid analytical and problem-solving skills, with a curiosity-driven approach to uncovering solutions and a creativity-driven, can-do attitude.
* A customer-first mindset and deliver results with flexibility in a dynamic environment, while effectively presenting challenging topics to customers and leadership.
* Strong interpersonal skills and experience across organizations, with excellent English communication abilities and a talent for networking. Ersättning
