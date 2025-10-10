Senior Product Manager
Kognity AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kognity AB i Stockholm
Education changes lives. But tech hasn't lived up to its promise for the more than 1 billion students in school around the world - at least not yet. At Kognity, we're here to change that.
We're a 125-person EdTech scale-up powering learning in 120+ countries. Our intelligent platform replaces traditional textbooks and combines rich, interactive pedagogy with smart AI and data to help students and teachers thrive - from international schools to US high schools.
Why Kognity is the place to be:
Educational Innovation - Build AI-driven solutions that actually make learning better.
Global Reach - Our platform supports educators and learners in over 120 countries.
Driven Culture - Work with brilliant, hard-working people who care deeply about what they do.
Real Growth - In every role at Kognity, you will be expected to grow.
What you'll do:
Contribute to Kognity's product and platform vision, strategy, and value proposition across global markets.
Drive discovery initiatives to identify cross-market opportunities, validate problems, and test solutions.
Collaborate closely with Market PMs, Engineering, Design, and Content to deliver high-quality, scalable capabilities.
Create and maintain a product-aligned roadmap that balances user needs, business outcomes, and technical possibilities.
Lead and improve how Kognity measures and iterates on launches - from user adoption to platform impact.
Champion user experience quality and performance across all product forums and teams.
What we're looking for:
Proven experience in product management, with a focus on delivering complex, platform-wide features.
Strategic and systems thinker with an ability to design scalable solutions for multiple markets.
Strong collaboration and influencing skills - able to align cross-functional teams around shared goals.
Technically fluent enough to partner effectively with engineering and data teams.
Detail-oriented, adaptable, and passionate about continuous improvement in product practices.
A curiosity for AI and a drive to experiment with new tools to enhance creativity, decisions, and execution.
Our Interview process
Our hiring process is all about you. Show us your skills, tackle real-world challenges, and get a real feel for life at Kognity. Expect case studies, honest conversations, and plenty of chances to shine.
Discovery Call with a Recruiter: A friendly chat with a Recruiter to explore if the role is likely to be a good mutual fit.
Hiring Manager Hangout: Deep dive into the role and share your experience.
Case study: Work on solving a real-world problem.
Values Interview: Share your experiences and ways of thinking in relation to our values.
Leadership discussion: Connect with one of our leaders to talk about big ideas, bold vision, and where you could grow with us.
Our Values
We take ownership - We take initiative and act with self-leadership. We don't wait for someone else to solve problems we see.
We leverage AI - We apply AI to enhance creativity, decisions, and execution to allow for impact maximization.
We drive customer value - Success for our customers drives our progress. We create value for them in everything we do.
We are transparent - We are radically transparent with opinions and feedback, and we share information widely.
We take care of ourselves and each other - We work hard and passionately, but also prioritise our own well-being, and that of our colleagues.
Benefits
Truly Hybrid - work from our Stockholm office when you like.
ITP Pension Plan with Nordnet.
Yearly budget of 5,000 SEK to spend on health-related services.
30 days of paid vacation every year.
Full pay sick leave starting on day 1.
Every qualified person will be evaluated regardless of age, gender, identity, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability status or religion. We're committed to building a diverse, inclusive team and welcome people of all backgrounds, experiences, perspectives, and abilities Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kognity AB
(org.nr 559023-5080)
Linnégatan 87D (visa karta
)
115 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9550846