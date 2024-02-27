Senior Product Manager
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are now looking for a Senior Product Manager to join our Soundtrack Domain. Soundtrack Domain's mission is to build the tools that enable creators to soundtrack their creations and tell better stories, making Epidemic Sound into the essential soundtracking partner for creators.
Job Summary:
In this role, you would be joining our Smart Discovery team, and be responsible for enabling users to quickly, and with minimal effort and maximum inspiration, find the right sounds. In a team consisting of software engineers, machine learning engineers and designers, you'd be part of enabling all our client teams, and taking a lead on many of our most impactful experiences (for example search, recommendations and personalization) in order to create the future of sound discovery for soundtracking. As the Senior Product Manager, you have an important role in our organization, making sure our efforts give the best experiences possible to our users.
Responsibilities:
Form and grow a vision, strategy, and roadmap for your area that help serve our users and accelerate our vision and organizational goals.
Help the team determine and evaluate success on a wide range of aspects, to make sure the team is focusing on the right things.
Expertly communicate with internal stakeholders to make sure we are building the right things, tracking success metrics, and communicating developments.
Collaborate with design and technical peers in the daily operations to ensure delivery by also keeping an eye on capabilities, happiness, resilience, and growth to empower the team.
Requirements:
6+ years of experience working with product development in a growing and data-driven organization
Strong product expertise, with a solid understanding of software development principles, agile development methodologies, and both qualitative and quantitative experimentation methodologies.
Hands-on PM experience delivering AI and ML solutions to improve the end-user experience
Excellent relationship-building skills, helping your team prioritize and communicating that priority in the organization.
The ability to lead in complex and uncertain environments and thrive when you drive change and create structure
Preferred Qualifications/ Bonus Skills:
An understanding of the ML lifecycle and processes as well as the related pitfalls involved in building ML solutions at scale
Experience building search and discovery oriented experiences
Experience working with video or music editing products
Equal Opportunity Employer:
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
