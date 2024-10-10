Senior Product Manager
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are looking for a Senior Product Manager for ourSound Production and Music team. This role is located at our HQ in Stockholm, Sweden.Job Summary:
In this role you will work with a core domain of Epidemic Sound; the systems used for ingesting, managing, and distributing the music our artists provide for us. The team is responsible for building a strong data model and taxonomy for our music, efficient administrative tools, integrations with sound providers (e.g. Spotify), data pipelines for analytics and royalties, as well as great internal APIs for the other product teams.
Responsibilities:
Guide and manage the product roadmap, working with engineering, design, product colleagues and other stakeholders in the company to achieve Team, Domain, and Company goals
Define, analyze, and monitor key metrics to measure success, and own initiatives to drive improvement
Communicate plans, progress, and issues to both internal and external stakeholders
Ensure delivery by keeping an eye on capabilities, engagement, resilience, and growth to empower the team
Requirements:
6+ years of driving technical product development initiatives, of which at least 3+ years as a PM in a software development org
Proven track record of working with diverse set of stakeholders, both internal and external
Experience from working in a modern, product-driven company with a strong product development process
Preferred Qualifications/ Bonus Skills:
Experience from the music industry and/or sound production
Having worked closely with external partners onintegration projects, deal negotiations etc
Technical understanding of e.g. SOA architectures and integrations
Proficient with analytical tools and data-driven decision making
Equal Opportunity Employer:
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
