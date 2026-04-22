Senior Product Director
Spotify AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spotify AB i Stockholm
Delivering the best Spotify experience possible. To as many people as possible. In as many moments as possible. That's what the Experience team is all about. We use our deep understanding of consumer expectations to enrich the lives of millions of users all over the world - bringing the music and audio they love to the devices, apps and platforms they use every day. Know what our users want? Join us and help Spotify give it to them.
We are looking for a Product Director to lead our Discovery & Distribution strategy in our Core Experience team. Core Experience is responsible for the Spotify consumer proposition. We develop and innovate on Spotify's core offering across iOS and Android.
We are looking for a Product Director to join our team, who is both strategic and also likes rolling up their sleeves. As part of our team you will take responsibility for creating a consumer experience that will enable personalized distribution of any content at scale.
What You'll Do
Drive the product vision and strategy with innovative engineers, Product managers, designers, consumer insights, and analytics teams to deliver outstanding products to our users.
Define, communicate and debate strategy with senior executives across Spotify.
Work with your data science and marketing/user research counterparts to find opportunities and validate hypotheses.
Lead and grow an outstanding product team
Be a phenomenal platform partner to other Spotify business units that are all building their businesses based on access to hundreds of millions of consumers.
Who You Are
You're a seasoned leader with experience managing other leaders and multiple teams.
You've worked on consumer products over the years, and understand what it takes to build awesome, consumer experiences at scale.
Your bread and butter is driving Product Strategy at scale and collaboration with Design, Engineering, and Insights peers both within and outside of your Business Unit.
You've broad technical breadth and depth including familiarity with machine learning.
You are a veteran user of data tools, including in-depth knowledge of the latest AB testing techniques.
You can grow, inspire and encourage a team that can represent strategy and execution with senior internal partners
You're experienced with cross-functional leadership to the degree that you can plan and collaborate with members of a leadership team that includes multiple disciplines and backgrounds.
You've a deep understanding of numbers, as well as a strong business sense and the ability to help advise strategic business decisions.
You have a validated ability to influence decision-making at all levels within an organization and in a variety of contexts.
You've got a strong intuition based on a broad range of experiences, but you take a critical mind even to your own ideas and are ready to be challenged by colleagues of all levels.
You are motivated by a burning desire for excellence but take a pragmatic approach to achieve your goals. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spotify AB
(org.nr 556703-7485)
Regeringsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Urban Escape Jobbnummer
9870284