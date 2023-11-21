Senior Product Development Quality Engineer
Job Scope
High level purpose of function
The purpose of the Senior Product Development Quality Engineer (Sr. PDQE) is to assure that the quality processes (including tools and methods) in product & process projects are performed. The Sr. PDQE sets the QMS for the project, internal production and equipment design & manufacturing. He/She makes decisions regarding project quality activities: how these should be planned, driven and followed-up on, to ensure project objectives and customer satisfaction are reached. The Sr. PDQE ensures that the quality activities are started at the right time in the project and driven until a successful launch, taking corrective actions when necessary. In addition, he/she has the responsibility of mentoring and providing technical guidance to PDQEs.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
Project Quality Planning
• Act as a mentor and provide technical guidance to PDQEs to resolve complex struggle points, assess risk and set guidelines for a new project
• Mentor and provide training when needed to PDQEs or other teams regarding Quality driven process and methodologies, including problem solving tools.
• Secure the creation, communication, update and follow-up of the Project Quality Plan
• Define the quality targets and KPI with the Project Management Team
• Work alongside project stakeholders to identify hard points and escalate to management team and line organization
• Ensure the appropriate quality project management processes are implemented at the correct time and manner by the different stake holders.
• Assess risk on project level from Quality standpoint, deviations to standards or requirements and escalates when needed.
• Define follow-up activities concerning project risks
• Deliver all required outputs in each gate, present the project target status and highlight deviations
• Initiate and update the white book. Review previous project white books to avoid repetitive issues
• Ensure an efficient lessons learned sharing process and actively carry out to new projectsActively support to ensure homogeneous and efficient handling of different projects.
Product & Process Quality
• Develop and own the quality control plan and quality tool plan, including manufacturing validation plan (FMEA, DVP, DFA)
• Lead Quality investigations using 8D method and appropriate data analysis tools
• Support with target setting for project/product (process) audit and fault frequency
• Identify hard points and elevate to project management and line organization
• Proactively support Project teams and provide training on quality tools and methods when necessary
• Support other Northvolt sites when required to make sure the experience transfer from product development to production development is done properly
• Ensure the customer requirements are well understood, documented and met. Interface when the customers during the development phase to ensure it
• Continuously assess Product Development Quality process, identify improvement opportunities, review proposals with management and support their implementation.
Requirements
Education or other qualifications or competences relevant in order to succeed in the job
Qualifications/education/experience
• MSc in e.g. Industrial/Electrical/Mechanical engineering
• 5+ years of experience in quality management and or manufacturing
• Project Experience in Product development, Technologies or Operations
• Experience with Quality tools and Quality Processes
• Strong problem solver/decision maker, ability to take a well-ordered approach to solving problems and acting despite obstacles, resistance or ambiguity
• Develop strong understanding of best practice quality tools
• Able to demonstrate knowledge of quality standards in the manufacturing business
Preferred skills
Project Management Professional recognized by PMI
Six Sigma Green/Black Belt, ASQ or equivalent experience
Good knowledge of ISO 9001, IATF 16949 and/or other relevant standards
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in an international environment
Personal success factors (Consider Bold - Passionate - Excellent)
Promoting and requiring facts and data driven decision making in the organization
Strong and positive communication skills to interact with different stakeholders
High curiosity for learning new things and ambition for self-development
Proactive, strong-minded, quick thinker and assertive
Passionate and purpose driven
