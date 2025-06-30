Senior Product Developer - Soft Goods
2025-06-30
Bring your life
At Thule, we're passionate about designing smart, functional, and sustainable products that support an active lifestyle.
As we continue to grow and develop our product range, we're now looking for a Senior Product Developer - Soft Goods to join our talented Product Development team in Hillerstorp.
If you're an experienced developer with deep technical expertise in textile product development and a passion for leading projects from concept to production, this is an exciting opportunity to shape the future of Thule's soft goods offering.
What you'll do at Thule
In the role as Senior Product Developer - Soft Goods, you'll be part of the team responsible for developing textile components across a wide range of products. You'll play a key role in leading the technical development of soft goods from idea to final specifications, ensuring a strong focus on functionality, quality, and timely delivery.
You'll drive and coordinate soft goods development within cross-functional project teams, working closely with industrial designers, engineers, project leaders, and product managers. You'll manage the technical aspects of development, working with internal teams as well as external suppliers and partners to bring products to life.
You'll be the spokesperson for soft goods in development projects, ensuring that all textile-related tasks are aligned and executed effectively. Together with other Lead Product Developers - Soft Goods, you'll secure resource planning and contribute to improving our development processes.
In this role, you'll ensure that soft goods meet our high requirements for quality, fit, and performance, and that projects are delivered on time and within budget. Following established routines and processes will be key to your success, as will your ability to balance creativity with technical precision.
What you bring
To be successful in this role, we believe you have a degree in product development, textile engineering, or a similar field, combined with solid experience in developing soft goods for consumer products - ideally in a high-performance or outdoor context.
You have a deep understanding of textile materials, construction methods, and manufacturing processes, and you're comfortable leading development from concept through to production. You're skilled at balancing functionality, cost, and quality while managing multiple development tasks in parallel.
Experience in working with global supply chains and coordinating development with external partners is important, as is familiarity with product development tools and documentation practices.
You're organized, solution-oriented, and enjoy working collaboratively across disciplines. Most importantly, you're passionate about developing products that make a difference in people's active lives.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team and also cross functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application through "apply for position" at our Thule Career Site. Last day for applying is July 14, 2025.
Please make sure to not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process, and the position might be filled before the last application date. Please also note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
For questions, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner responsible, Oscar Persson, at .
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your Life- and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
Thule Group has about 2,800 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2024, sales amounted to SEK 9.5 billion.http://www.thulegroup.com.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-14
