Senior Process Technician Materials & Machinery
2026-01-19
About Afterwind
Afterwind is committed to preserving natural resources for future generations by recycling wind turbine blades and other composites into sustainable materials with full traceability. We serve wind energy asset owners and industrial manufacturers in the Nordics and plan to expand across Europe starting in 2026.
Role Description
This is a full-time, on-site role based in Vaggeryd kommun.
As our Senior Process Technician - Materials & Machinery, you will manage the entire operational flow at the facility, including receiving customer materials, organising warehousing, operating processing machinery, and ensuring safe, optimised recycling processes.
You will combine hands-on technical work with quality control, troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and clear communication with HQ and external stakeholders. This role suits a trustworthy, independent technician who takes pride in doing things correctly and consistently.
Key Responsibilities
Receive Material & Warehousing:
Receive, unload, and register incoming customer materials (including large composite components such as wind turbine blades).
Perform weight checks, documentation, labeling, and traceability logging.
Safely coordinate storage, stacking, and internal material movements.
Organise and maintain an efficient warehouse layout to support smooth processing flows.
Prepare processed materials for outbound shipments, including loading coordination.
Process & Machinery Operations:
Operate cutting, shredding, sorting, and processing equipment.
Monitor and optimise recycling processes for safety, throughput, and quality.
Perform preventive maintenance routines to ensure equipment uptime.
Troubleshoot mechanical and process-related issues proactively.
Quality & Safety:
Conduct quality control checks on processed materials.
Maintain full documentation and traceability across all material flows.
Ensure compliance with safety procedures, environmental guidelines, and operational standards.
Keep the site clean, safe, and well-organised.
Collaboration, Communication & Training:
Provide training, guidance, and technical support to team members as needed.
Report production status, equipment performance, and site needs to your colleagues.
Communicate effectively with logistics providers, contractors, and customers.
Propose improvements to enhance process efficiency and site performance.
Who You Are
You are a dependable, technically skilled professional who enjoys hands-on work, problem-solving, and taking responsibility. You value safety, structure, and high standards.
Required Qualifications
Fluent Swedish & English (spoken and written)
5+ years of experience in process operations, machine operation, industrial production, or recycling
Technical or vocational education (mechanical, process, industrial operations, etc.)
Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
Experience with preventive maintenance routines
Valid B driver's license
Valid forklift certification (Sweden or EU equivalent)
First-aid certification
Ability to work safely with heavy materials indoors and outdoors
Preferred Qualifications
Crane operator certification
C or CE driving license
Experience with composite materials (laminates, wind blades)
Experience with shredders, cutters, or heavy industrial machinery
Background in recycling, circular materials, or manufacturing
Experience in quality control or process engineering
What We Offer
A role with autonomy and mutual trust
The opportunity to help shape and expand a new facility
Work that directly contributes to sustainability and circularity
Transparent and supportive leadership
Competitive salary and growth opportunities
How to Apply
Send your CV and a short motivation (in English or Swedish) to gocircular@afterwind.eu
.
Applications are reviewed continuously.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Thank you,
Team Afterwind
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-18
Via e-post
E-post: gocircular@afterwind.eu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Process Technician". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afterwind AB
(org.nr 559528-9827) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9693077