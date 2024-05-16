Senior Process Engineer till Northvolt Revolt
We are now looking for a Senior Process Engineer! The role is a part of our passionate Revolt Ett team based in Skellefteå. This process aims to separate valuable metals for reuse in battery production.
The construction of Europe 's largest recycling facility for batteries in Skellefteå is ongoing and will start its production process to separate valuable metals for reuse in battery production during 2023. The goal is to source 50% of the raw materials needed for cell production from recycling by 2030 and therefore more recycling facilities are planned at the site. So, forget about everything you thought you knew about working in the industry, this is going to be completely different!
As a skilled Senior Process Engineer, the ideal candidate will be responsible for designing, implementing, and improving manufacturing processes to ensure maximum efficiency and productivity. The Senior Process Engineer will work collaboratively with the cross-functional teams to identify and resolve issues and implement improvements to processes.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Analyze data, and improve the Revolt Recycling processes.
• Support development projects related to basic engineering and process design for new recycling facilities.
• Implementing changes in operational procedures for Continuous Improvement of the process on both pilot and production scale.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure project success, including engineers, technicians, and production staff.
• Provide technical expertise and support to production teams to ensure that processes are executed effectively.
• Develop and maintain process documentation, including standard operating procedures, work instructions, and training materials.
Northvolt is an equal-opportunity employer. We 're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognize that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt toward its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light, and we strongly believe in internal career development. For us it 's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain from including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
• A Degree in Mining Engineering, Mineral Process Engineering, or other relevant university degree
• 5+ years working experience in mineral processing and industrial environment
• Deep knowledge and experience in Crushing and Gravimetric separation.
• Hands-on experience with process design, implementation, and process optimization
• Experience in a fast-growing environment, ideally in metal, recycling, mineral or hydrometallurgy processing.
• Good problem-solving skills, and understanding the importance of keeping set schedules and production goals.
• Experience with risk assessments, gap assessments, change controls.
• Ability to plan, develop and execute multiple projects under tight timelines.
Great Place to Work
• World leading technique
• Top specialists as team peers
• International environment
• Fast paced & entrepreneurial culture
• Warrant program
• Wellness grant
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We 're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We 're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We 're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We 're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we 're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.
In this recruitment, Northvolt Revolt is collaborating with Adecco. If you have any questions about the position or the application process, please feel free to contact the responsible recruiter, Olof Lundberg, at 073 684 77 81.
