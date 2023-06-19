Senior Process Engineer
Reporting Manager Title: Manager
We have an exciting opening for a highly motivated and experienced Senior Process Engineer. Qualified candidates will enjoy working with customers in the chemical industry on a wide variety of projects involving the sustainable sector and renewable resources, as well as refined petroleum products and related facilities. You will get to experience a fast paced, high demand work environment, managing multiple projects and coordinating efforts with multiple disciplines and support functions.
We are a leading global provider of professional project and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Our projects are covering the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets for our customers. Every day, we work to solve the world's changing energy needs and we put sustainability at the heart of everything, whether we're helping customers improve their assets or preparing them for the next chapter of the energy transition.
These are exciting times for Worley, we are growing with new projects being secured, new customers coming onboard and are now looking for new colleagues to our team.
Work description:
You will be part of our Process department and work within all project phases from feasibility studies to execution phase. As many of our projects are executed close to customer sites, we have the benefit of receiving constant feedback between design and execution.
As Lead Process Engineer in execution projects you lead a team of process engineers and report directly to the project manager in larger projects.
As a Study Lead you lead a team in the design of a process unit, including establishing process design basis, development of process options, optimization of selected design and inter-discipline coordination.
You are used to participate in safety review meetings and taking responsibility for both technical and administrative tasks.
Specific Accountabilities for Lead role:
Responsible to lead a team to deliver scope with quality, in time and within budget.
Coordinate with all resources available in the project including workshare resources from other countries.
Align with other disciplines in the project, as well as client stakeholders.
Process design responsibility during different project phases: Conceptual, Basic and Detail Engineering.
Development of P&IDs and PFDs.
Process design engineering tasks, such as pump sizing, equipment sizing, line sizing, pressure relief calculations, control valve sizing, heat & material balances, material selection, control philosophies, functional descriptions.
Participation in HAZOP/ WHAT IF/ HSE reviews, as well as LOPA analyses.
Developing Safety Requirement Sheets in SIL projects.
Prepare proposals and work hour estimates for different project phases.
Discipline and Study Lead tasks also include progress measurement, forecasting, input to scheduling and monthly reporting.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree or equivalent in Chemical Engineering or a related subject relevant to Process Engineering, with a minimum of ten (10) years engineering and design experience in all aspects of process engineering.
Experience of Microsoft Office.
English, fluent in speech and writing. Knowledge in Swedish is an advantage
It is a merit with experience from the processes for energy transition and the sustainable sector, as well as upstream or downstream for oil and gas processes.
As a person you have a structured, curious and amiable personality. You are striving for the best solution. The role is wide, and you handle many different tasks and people, this is something you enjoy and are comfortable with. Being a team player is important and you have a great interest in technology. You have a systematic approach to planning and prioritizing tasks as well as following up on KPI metrics.
What we offer you
By recognizing people's talents, experience and potential, we foster a diverse workplace where we look out for one another. A culture where we care about the environment and the communities in which we work and where we use our skills, expertise and judgement to keep everyone - our people, customers and communities - safe.
We are a leading global supplier of projects in Energy, Chemicals & Resources and are almost 48,000 people in about 50 countries worldwide. At our Stenungsund and Kungälv office, we are 190+ people. If you are a committed and passionate about engineering, Worley is a company that gives you opportunities to grow and influence your future.
For questions regarding this role, please contact the hiring manager, Nele Lissner nele.lissner@worley.com
