Senior Power Electronics Engineer to Hiab

As pioneers and global leader, Hiab is ambitious to write forward our success story, inspiring and shaping our industry. The world in which we operate with our class-leading products, intelligent services and innovative digital solutions is constantly changing.
Together, we keep everyday life moving to build a better tomorrow.
Background:
The demand for sustainable and energy-efficient transportation is on the rise and HIAB, a Cargotec company, is at the forefront of this change. As part of our commitment to reducing CO2 emissions, we are creating a new team within our R&D department to focus on the development of innovative products for battery-operated vehicles. To support this mission, we are seeking an experienced and versatile Senior Power Electronics Engineer to play a key role in this new team.
Purpose of the position:
The Motion Technologies Team will be tasked with developing cutting-edge technology and products such as electro-hydraulic power units, power packs and electromechanical actuators. The Senior Power Electronics Engineer will be responsible for providing the necessary expertise in electric system design, component specification and integration with HIAB's controls system SPACE EVO. They will also have a key role in the definition of system layouts, interfaces and integration between cranes, support systems and trucks.
Key Responsibilities:
Dimensioning and designing electric motors and inverters for crane applications
Collaborating with other teams to integrate power electronic systems seamlessly into crane designs
Providing expertise in electric system design and component specification for HIAB's SPACE EVO controls system
Conducting simulations and testing to ensure the performance and reliability of power electronic systems, and defining system layouts, interfaces, and integration between cranes, support systems and trucks
Stay informed and keep abreast of the latest advancements in power electronics, specifically as they pertain to on-road applications
Collaborating with other teams within the company to ensure seamless integration of power electronic systems into crane designs
Working closely with suppliers to source suitable components
Participating in the development of technical documentation and training materials
Producing necessary documentation to support the design and implementation of power electronic systems.
Qualifications:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field
Strong experience in power electronics and dimensioning of electric motors In-depth knowledge of inverter design and control for AC and DC motors
Experience with simulation tools such as MATLAB/Simulink and PLECS Familiarity with industry standards and regulations for power electronic systems
Knowledge of hydraulic systems is an advantage
Strong problem-solving skills and an ability to work in a team-oriented environment
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
We are looking for a passionate, self-motivated engineer with a curious mindset who can balance creativity with structure and discipline as required, and possess excellent collaboration skills.
Main interfaces and stakeholders:
Colleagues in R&D, sourcing, product management and production.
Location:
The position could be located either in Hudiksvall, Vallentuna or Kista: frequent traveling to Hudiksvall customer innovation center will be needed for face-to-face collaboration and access to the laboratory.
At HIAB, we value creativity, innovation, and a passion for motion technology. If you are passionate about power electronics and want to work on exciting projects that make a real difference, we encourage you to apply for this opportunity.
Interested to join?
In this recruitment process we are working with EnHunt. The selection process with interviews has already begun and may open up and close at any time depending on the decision from Hiab. For further information about the position you are welcome to contact recruitment consultant Kim Johansson on kim.johansson@enhunt.com
, or +46 70 917 15 31.
Hiab is part of Cargotec
Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services and digitally connected solutions. As the industry pioneer, Hiab's more than 3,300 employees worldwide focus on our commitment to increase efficiency in our customers' businesses and to shape the future of intelligent load handling.
Hiab's offering encompasses class-leading load-handling equipment, including HIAB loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT demountables, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO fabrands. Hiab's ProCareTM service, award-winning HiVisionTM crane control system, and HiConnectTM platform demonstrate our constant drive to provide intelligent services and connected solutions that add value to our customers. www.hiab.com
Hiab is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
