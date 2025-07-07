Senior Power BI Specialist - Älmhult

Danda AB / Datajobb / Älmhult
2025-07-07


Visa alla datajobb i Älmhult, Osby, Östra Göinge, Ljungby, Markaryd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Danda AB i Älmhult, Osby, Ljungby, Olofström, Hässleholm eller i hela Sverige

We are seeking a Senior Power BI Specialist to join an agile team within the indirect procurement area of a global organization. The consultant will be part of a digitalization and business navigation initiative focused on enhancing dashboards and KPI tracking tools used across category management.

The role will involve:
Developing Power BI dashboards and reports based on a continuously updated and prioritized backlog
Supporting definition and refinement of data requirements together with solution teams
Iterative work cycles with stakeholders to deliver Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) that evolve over time


Must-Have Skills
Deep expertise in Power BI (both as developer and user)
Strong planning and stakeholder management abilities
Experience in report/dashboard development from scratch
Excellent collaboration and communication skills
Analytical mindset and attention to detail
SWEDISH and ENGLISH


Nice-to-Have
Experience in indirect procurement (business domain or platform usage)
Background in managing dashboard/report projects
Creative problem-solving and innovation mindset


Personal Qualities
Structured and proactive
Strong communicator
Team-oriented and open to continuous iteration

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Danda AB (org.nr 559069-2249)

Arbetsplats
Danda

Jobbnummer
9421084

Prenumerera på jobb från Danda AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Danda AB: