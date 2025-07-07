Senior Power BI Specialist - Älmhult
2025-07-07
We are seeking a Senior Power BI Specialist to join an agile team within the indirect procurement area of a global organization. The consultant will be part of a digitalization and business navigation initiative focused on enhancing dashboards and KPI tracking tools used across category management.
The role will involve:
Developing Power BI dashboards and reports based on a continuously updated and prioritized backlog
Supporting definition and refinement of data requirements together with solution teams
Iterative work cycles with stakeholders to deliver Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) that evolve over time
Must-Have Skills
Deep expertise in Power BI (both as developer and user)
Strong planning and stakeholder management abilities
Experience in report/dashboard development from scratch
Excellent collaboration and communication skills
Analytical mindset and attention to detail
SWEDISH and ENGLISH
Nice-to-Have
Experience in indirect procurement (business domain or platform usage)
Background in managing dashboard/report projects
Creative problem-solving and innovation mindset
Personal Qualities
Structured and proactive
Strong communicator
Team-oriented and open to continuous iteration Ersättning
