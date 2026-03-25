Senior PLM & CAD Application Specialist
AB Electrolux / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
We are seeking a highly experienced CAD Solution Specialist to join our team. This role requires a dynamic individual with extensive experience in CAD tools and methodologies to support our organization in implementing new CAD solutions and improving existing ones.
We're looking for a CAD Solution Specialist to join us.
The ideal candidate will possess excellent communication skills, project management expertise, and the ability to lead and participate in complex projects. The CAD Solution Specialist will be responsible for managing solution implementation and support from inception to completion, proactively handling changes, and influencing and motivating the organization as a change leader and solution expert. Additionally, the candidate should have a strong background in system engineering, model-based design, and working with product architectures and platforms in a modular way.
What you'll do:
Lead the implementation of new CAD solutions and methodologies across the organization.
Improve and optimize existing CAD solutions and processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Collaborate with business stakeholders and solution providers to align CAD solutions with organizational goals.
Manage CAD solution implementation projects, ensuring timely and successful delivery.
Proactively manage changes and potential crises, advising on contingency plans and maintaining project continuity.
Who you are:
Degree in Engineering, with experience in Teamcenter and Catia. Knowledge of other PLM and CAD solutions is a plus.
Extensive experience with CAD tools and methodologies.
Proven project management skills, with the ability to lead and participate in complex projects.
Excellent communication skills in English, with the ability to align with business stakeholders and solution providers.
Strong understanding of functionality for PDM and CAD/CAE applications.
In-depth knowledge of system engineering and model-based design is a plus.
Experience in working with product architectures and platforms in a modular way.
You demonstrate:
Collaboration - You contribute to a highly collaborative environment that enables a cross functional team to flourish.
Communication - You communicate clearly and persuasively, confidently partnering with stakeholders at all levels in the company. You are tactical and have a strategic ability to communicate and influence others
Problem-Solving - Able to connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; is outcome - as opposed to task - orientated.
Adaptability & Resilience - can effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
Prioritization: You can manage a high workload with speed and accuracy by prioritizing regularly
Proactivity: A self-starter - working proactively to identify opportunities and implement plans.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family-friendly benefits
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178) Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
9819194