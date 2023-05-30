Senior PLM Administrator
2023-05-30
, Habo
, Jönköping
, Tidaholm
, Ulricehamn
, Tranemo
, Mölndal
About the position
We are looking for a dedicated PLM Administrator whos main objectives are to ensure efficient usage, functionality, and on-going justifiable improvements of the PLM System and to drive change management support with high availability and security for the global organization. You will together with the worldwide team, provide support on different levels and needs. You will get to work in a company where your efforts are visible and have an impact. The position is located at one of our facilities in Sweden Mullsjö, Göteborg or Epila in Spain or Kongsberg, Norway.
Responsibilities
• Understand the user organization's needs and requirements and find, develop, and support efficient solutions in the PLM system.
• Ensure sufficient quality assurance when implementing changes in the PLM system in strict adherence to policy and procedure.
• Work on the PLM system, including process enforcement, administrative support, technical support.
• Interpret business requirements, understand them, propose and plan according to the company standards and requirements.
• Understand and support the established Product Development Process in terms of technical support on the PLM platform.
• Must utilize and promote standardization, best practices, and continuously seek ways to improve the company's PLM/PDM system.
• Support the enhancement, development, implementation, migration, and upgrade of PDM/PLM and CAD Integrations.
• Coordinate the implementations, upgrades, and tests in the PLM System.
• Work on studies, benchmarking, and all related to the improvement of the existing PLM system.
• Work cross-functionally with managers and employees at all levels of the organization.
Requirements
• Bachelor or Master's degree with math or science emphasis or associates degree from IT Technical University with additional work experience.
• 5-years experience in engineering, CAD design, PDM/PLM processes, and project management.
• Experience working with SAP-PLM ECC on admin or architecture level.
• SAPPLM Backend knowledge is highly appreciated.
• Experience working with ECTR on admin or architecture level.
• Work with a other PLM such as Teamcenter, 3DExperience.
• CAD experience with any primary parametric modeling software (Catia, Creo, SolidWorks, NX,).
• Must be detail-oriented, highly organized, and work independently as well as part of a cross-functional team.
• Must be familiar with project management.
• English on negotiation level.
• We look for a willingness to travel occasionally.
What we offer
High paced global environment with endless opportunities.
Possibility to influence and make a difference in all aspects of the job.
Inspiring and people-oriented leadership.
Growth opportunities and career development.
Integrity, accountability, creativity, and teamwork.
Application / Contact
If this sounds interesting and likely the right challenge for you, we look forward to receiving your application!
Please register your CV/resume and cover letter.
Within your application, please inform us regarding your notice period and salary expectations.
