Senior Platform Engineer
2025-12-19
Job Description
If taking H&M's integration platforms to the next level excites you, this role is for you. The Event Platforms team is looking for a Senior Platform Engineer with strong experience in DevOps, cloud-native infrastructure and event-driven platforms, primarily Kafka.
You will be part of a highly skilled team responsible for H&M' s central event integration platforms, working closely with teams across the organization to build scalable, reliable, and easy-to-use platform services. You will take ownership, drive improvements, and contribute to the evolution of our integration platform roadmap in a collaborative, non-hierarchical environment.
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
Drive the continuous evolution of the integration platform roadmap
Drive and support event-driven architecture across the organization
Build and improve CI/CD pipelines, automation, and self-service capabilities
Develop and maintain cloud-native infrastructure in Azure and GCP
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate business needs into technical solutions
Ensure high quality, reliability, performance, and security of platform solutions
Evaluate new features and work on proof of concepts
Document solutions and share knowledge within the team
WHO YOU ARE:
10+ years of experience in software development, including 3+ years in a DevOps or Platform Engineering role
Deep understanding of Event-Driven Architecture
Experience with Terraform, CI/CD, and version control (Azure DevOps, GitHub)
Strong hands-on experience with event platforms such as Solace and Kafka
Strong knowledge of Azure (and/or GCP), Kubernetes, containers, networking, and RBAC
Backend development experience (Java, C#, or similar)
Scripting skills (Python, PowerShell, Shellscript or similar)
Experience with a sprint-based agile way of working and knowledge of tools like Jira, confluence, ServiceNow
Knowledge and experience working with performance testing methodologies and tools
Additional Information
Please note: As our culture and teamwork are very important to us, four days (80%) per week of in-office presence in our office are required.
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm.
WHO WE ARE:
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
WHAT WE OFFER!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future. Så ansöker du
