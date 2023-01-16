Senior Platform Developer to Thunderkick
Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
At Thunderkick, we take great pride in providing our customers, operators as well as players, with pure excellence. Every day we're thrilled to see how people around the world play our games without any interruption and with a minimum of outages in the game experience.
As a Platform Developer, you will be in a team of three, stationed in our Stockholm office. You will develop and optimize scalable and maintainable systems, and handle integrations with customers. You need to be up for new technical challenges and thrive in a high pace work environment in which there is constant need of being responsive when it comes to tackling the ever evolving technical challenges.
You will get personal responsibility and have the potential to influence from day one. So, if you 're a self-motivated, well-structured problem solver with an agile mind who naturally enjoys juggling several things at once - please apply today!
Who you are:
You have a degree in computer science, computer engineering or similar, with at least 5+ years' experience. You have a solid experience in Java backend development and working in an agile environment. You have good knowledge in service based architecture and microservices. It is desirable if you have experience in high transactional scalable systems.
Experiences:
• Java 14+
• Java EE
• Spring Boot
• Microservices Architecture
• Kafka
• Wildfly
• Docker
• CI/CD
• Linux
• Rest
• MySQL
• Maven/Gradle
• Git
Do not hesitate to contact Laura Åkerman, laura.akerman@thunderkick.com
, if you have any questions about this position. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB
(org.nr 556653-6230), https://ants.se/ Arbetsplats
Ants Jobbnummer
7348503