Senior Planner
2025-07-03
*SENIOR PLANNER Role*
We are currently partnered with a pioneering Green Steel Production Company who are constructing a plant in Northern Sweden that will produce Green Steel - Green Steel production emits up to 95% less CO2 compared conventional steel production.
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Develop and manage the project schedule, supervise and support site contractors, guiding planning and forecasting efforts to align seamlessly with the overarching project objectives.
• Proactively interface with stakeholders, including engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning. Prepare detailed planning analysis, reports, and provide updates on the project schedule status.
• Coordinate with area managers, site team and various stakeholders to ensure cohesion and schedule alignment.
QUALIFICATIONS
• You have a Degree in Engineering or related field.
• 5-10 years of experience in project planning, with a focus on large-scale projects.
• Proficient in Primavera P6 and good understanding of planning best practices.
• Strong project management skills, including the ability to develop and manage project schedules, budgets, and resources.
• Expertise in identifying and mitigating schedule risks.
• Experience of mega projects, demonstrating the ability to handle complexity and scale.
• Foster good communication and inter-personal skills to ensure a smooth teamwork.
• Proactively work to anticipate challenges, collaborating effectively with stakeholders to address potential issues promptly.
