Senior Planner
2024-12-06
Senior Planner
Reporting to the Lead Planner, you'll take ownership of the project schedule for a designated scope within the Boden project.
You will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing the planning activities in all project phases. You will collaborate with the project management team, suppliers, and site contractors to ensure that the planning is working efficiently, making sure you deliver on project milestones.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and manage the project schedule, supervise and support site contractors, guiding planning and forecasting efforts to align seamlessly with the overarching project objectives.
• Proactively interface with stakeholders, including engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning. Prepare detailed planning analysis, reports, and provide updates on the project schedule status.
• Coordinate with area managers, site team and various stakeholders to ensure cohesion and schedule alignment.
Qualifications:
• You have a Degree in Engineering or related field.
• 5-10 years of experience in project planning, with a focus on large-scale projects.
• Proficient in Primavera P6 and a good understanding of planning best practices.
• Strong project management skills, including the ability to develop and manage project schedules, budgets, and resources.
• Expertise in identifying and mitigating schedule risks.
• Experience in mega projects, demonstrating the ability to handle complexity and scale.
• Foster good communication and interpersonal skills to ensure smooth teamwork.
• Proactively work to anticipate challenges, collaborating effectively with stakeholders to address potential issues promptly. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eccoci AB
(org.nr 556948-1350), https://consultancy.eccoci.se/ Arbetsplats
Eccoci Kontakt
Christian Schanner christian.schanner@eccoci.se +46760053941
9049706