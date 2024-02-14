Senior Partner Sales Representative
Job description
The Senior Partner Sales Representative will be responsible for recruiting, on-boarding, and managing global partners to increase sales of our low-code platform Novacura Flow. Reporting to the VP Sales, you will work very closely with Sales and Marketing teams to increase the partner pipeline and go-to-market activities that bring new clients to the platform.
Key Responsibilities:
• Identify, recruit, and onboard new partners to expand our ecosystem and drive sales through indirect channels.
• Develop business opportunities through channel of partners, including developing and implementing Marketing Plans as well as working with local Sales Staff and Professional Services personnel to identify new business opportunities and to increase sales each year.
• Collaborate with the Marketing and Product teams to develop and implement effective go-to-market strategies with new and existing partners.
• Coordinate with cross-functional teams, including sales, marketing, product, and customer success, to ensure partner programs are successful and aligned with overall company objectives.
• Work closely with Partners to qualify prospects and evaluate their needs from pre-sales consulting to closing, specially teaching them how to close on every step of the sale.
• Conduct workshops to educate partners as well as end-user webinars and seminars and presentations to close business
• Provide timely, accurate, and constructive written and oral communications to management regarding monthly activity, including updating CRM and uploading reports.
About you
We are looking for a Senior Partner Sales Representative that likes challenges and has a history of successfully, consistently achieving revenue goals and objectives, within a complex client acquisition driven business, preferably in the mid-market or enterprise space. You have a passion for getting things done and seizing opportunities. You are self-motivated and have the ability to work independently within company policy, targets, and budget. You can lead and motivate people and have the ability to analyze business processes to find individual solutions. In addition, you have:
• University degree or equivalent
• 3-5 years' experience in a sales role, preferably proven track record of partner sales
• Experience working in a Recurring Revenue or SaaS organization
• Excellent verbal/presentation and written communication skills
• Above average computer skills and have the ability to competently demonstrate software functionality
• Fluent in English and Swedish - French will be a plus
What we offer
We offer you a global role in a dynamic and fast-growing company at the forefront of technology. We provide competitive benefits, compensation based on competence and performance, and opportunities for career advancement. Our brand-new office in the heart of Gothenburg offers a breathtaking panoramic view, Friday breakfasts, and highly skilled Novacurians to hang out with.
How to apply
If you think we're a good match, apply today! Selection is done continuously so don't miss your chance. Please make sure to send us your CV in English, as we are an international operating company. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Ellen Jingrot, Global Talent Acquisition Specialist, at ellen.jingrot@novacura.com
. For questions regarding the position, please contact Aksel Jarlbäck, VP Sales, at aksel.jarlback@novacura.se
.
About Novacura
At Novacura we are passionate about solutions that enable our customers to work smarter and faster in their businesses. We work with several business systems and our own unique product - Novacura Flow, a low-code development platform that helps, among others, to extend ERP systems. We are a global organization with close cooperation between our offices in different countries and we have high ambitions to continue to develop and grow in all our markets. Ersättning
