Senior Node/K8S/Cloud Engineer at global leader in media delivery

Pinetree AB / Datajobb / Solna
2026-03-23


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Build systems that manage thousands of time nodes in real-world 5G networks
Net Insight, are building building Zyntai - a distributed platform that keeps telecom networks precisely synchronized.
Today, the system supports roughly 2000 time nodes generating ~500,000 metric points per second, and the scale continues to grow. We're looking for a Senior Cloud & Backend Engineer who wants to take ownership of complex systems and work close to both product and customers.
The role
You'll join our Sync R&D organization (around 15 engineers) and be part of a team of 5 responsible for the backend platform behind Zyntai Director.
Your work will include:

Building and extending backend services and APIs (Node.js / TypeScript)

Designing systems that scale to larger distributed networks

Improving performance and reliability in metrics-heavy systems

Adding new capabilities such as IPv6 support

Investigating customer-reported issues and production bugs

Supporting customer PoCs together with Tech Sales

Collaborating with product owners on upcoming features

Some days focus on feature development. Others on debugging real production issues. Both are core parts of the role.
Ownership and responsibilities
At Net Insight, there is no separate architecture department. Engineers are expected to take responsibility across the full lifecycle - from design and development to testing, troubleshooting, and continuous improvement.
You won't just implement solutions - you'll help define them.
Tech environment You'll work in a modern cloud-native environment including:

Node.js / TypeScript

Kubernetes

AWS

Distributed systems

Observability and metrics-heavy platforms

API and networking-related functionality

We are also investing heavily in AI-assisted development to improve both engineering workflows and future product capabilities.
How we work
We use Scrum/Kanban with daily standups and close collaboration across teams.
The Sync organization operates like a startup within the company, with tight cooperation between R&D, Product, Sales, and Tech Sales. Engineers are often close to customers, supporting PoCs and helping resolve real-world issues.
About you
You are likely a senior engineer who enjoys solving complex problems and taking ownership beyond your own code.
You probably have experience with:

Backend development in production environments

Distributed systems and scalability challenges

Cloud platforms such as AWS, GCP, or Azure

Designing reliable and maintainable systems

Experience with Kubernetes, networking concepts, or large-scale metrics systems is beneficial.
Why this role
This role offers:

Real engineering challenges at scale

Broad responsibility across design, development, and operations

Close collaboration with customers and product teams

A startup-like environment within an established company

Small teams with meaningful ownership

WELCOME TO APPLY The position is permanent, full-time employment located at the headquarters in Solna. Net Insight values work-life balance; therefore, you can combine remote work and work from the office. Collective agreement with IT&Telekom, great compensation and benefits.

ABOUT NET INSIGHT
Net Insight is a pioneering technology company that powers large-scale live broadcast events, connecting millions of viewers globally. Since 2021, they have established a rapidly expanding solution area focused on Synchronization. Leveraging their patented TV distribution synchronization technology, the Zyntai product portfolio is designed for nationwide 5G and power networks.
Net Insight is a global leader in media networks, resource optimization, and streaming solutions. More than 500 world-class customers run mission-critical media services using Net Insight's solutions in more than 80 countries worldwide.
ABOUT PINETREE
At Pinetree, we have a vision and mission to differentiate ourselves from the crowd and are Sweden's contenders in talent search and matching.
By working as an agency, the value to you as an employee is that we have a very wide network of partner companies that we continuously ensure high-quality standards.
This recruitment is a direct employment at Net Insight AB and all applications, questions, administration, and recruitment process is managed by Pinetree AB.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7448256-1908940".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Pinetree AB (org.nr 559016-7044), https://jobs.pinetree.se
Klarabergsviadukten 63 (visa karta)
111 64  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Pinetree

Jobbnummer
9814793

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