Senior Network Engineer
Swedbank AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to build networks which the future of Swedbank relies on?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Take part in building the bank for the future, a digital bank with presence on-prem and in public cloud
Ability to work with architecture, design of new solutions, maintaining our existing network infrastructure as well as optimizing systems/applications
Manage network availability and continuity to ensure the capability of necessary traffic under any condition
Join an awesome team of network engineers
What is needed in this role:
Experience of working with MPLS, IPVPNs, ACI, IPSec, IOS-XR/NXOS & public cloud environments such as Azure and/or AWS
Knowledge and experience of network automation, CI/CD, Ansible, Jenkins and scripting
Familiarity with Zabbix, DDI and/or Oxidized is a plus.
Valuable if you have been working in a service provider environment.
Ability and the professionalism to understand business needs and develop them into technical solutions
Experience with creating & implementing solutions that fit the business technical requirements.
University Degree, preferably in Computer Science and/or previous relevant working experience
Fluent in English in both text and speech.
Experience of working with Agile methods within the IT-sector
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...take the next big step in your career. At Swedbank you and the team are the experts in network and your opinions matters when we make decisions together for the future. We expect a lot from you, but in return you will receive a lot of freedom and opportunities to work with transforming the way we run the network. I'm here as a manager to give you the best support possible to reach yours and the banks goals." Nathalie Wåhlstrand, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 06.01.2026. Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Nathalie Wåhlstrand
We want to inform you that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Swedbank Recruitment Team career@swedbank.ee Jobbnummer
9656046