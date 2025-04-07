Senior Network Engineer
Senior Network Engineer
Rediflex AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund
2025-04-07
10+ years of experience in Designing, Implementing, Troubleshooting and Securing network infrastructure
Advanced knowledge of a network technology discipline (eg IP Routing and Switching, Routing Protocols (OSPF, EIGRP, BGP), IPv6.
Experienced in WAN, MPLS networks, load balancing (LTM & GTM), QOS, Packet Analysis, Capacity Planning, Network monitoring Tools.
Collaborate with the project team on all aspects of network management including the assurance and integration of infrastructure services to meet the needs of multiple lines of business owners/processes.
Lead on network management and acceptance aspects including setting standards and providing deep technical network architecture expertise.
Provide solutions on the latest Network monitoring, Network Management and Network Security tools to keep the Network Infrastructure clean and safe
Collaborate with existing Operations team, Vendors, Stake holders to build new / rebuild existing Network in accordance with standards and project/operational requirements.
Create solution designs, road maps and strategies aligned with the team and company vision.
Technical advocate for the customer to ensure outstanding customer experience. Must be able to maintain focus in a fast-paced multi-task environment.
Ability to create scripts with the purpose of automating tasks within on premise, public cloud deployments.
Designing, implementation and continuous optimization of the end-to-end network solutions and network security for excellent end user experience and efficiency. Så ansöker du
