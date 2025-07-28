Senior Mechanical / Piping Engineer
We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Mechanical / Piping Engineer with extensive experience in commissioning large-scale plants, including oil and gas facilities, steel plants, and similar industrial environments. The ideal candidate will have a solid background in mechanical engineering and design and a deep understanding of rotating equipment, piping systems, equipment installation, and preservation techniques. This role also requires experience in planning, scheduling, and reporting on commissioning activities in compliance with relevant standards and specifications.
The Mechanical Commissioning Engineer will collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure systems are commissioned and handed over for safe and efficient operation. This position requires strong technical knowledge, hands-on experience with mechanical systems and processes, and extensive knowledge and understanding of Commissioning and Completions.
Key Responsibilities:
Mechanical Systems Commissioning:
Lead the commissioning of mechanical systems, including rotating equipment (pumps, compressors, turbines), piping systems, furnaces, conveyor systems, HVAC, and other mechanical components for large industrial plants.
Ensure compliance with relevant standards and specifications during the commissioning process.
Oversee equipment installation and conduct mechanical testing to ensure proper functionality.
Input into Engineering and Design:
Provide technical input into the engineering design process, ensuring commissioning requirements are integrated into design specifications.
Collaborate with design and engineering teams to resolve design-related issues during the commissioning phase.
Planning and Scheduling:
Develop detailed commissioning plans and schedules, coordinating activities with other engineering disciplines and contractors.
Ensure that all commissioning activities are executed on time and within project budgets.
Preservation and Equipment Management:
Oversee the preservation of mechanical & other equipment during construction and pre-commissioning to ensure equipment remains in optimal condition before start-up.
Implement and monitor preservation strategies to prevent corrosion, contamination, or degradation of equipment.
Piping Systems:
Ensure that piping systems are installed and commissioned according to design specifications, including pressure testing and leak detection.
Conduct inspections and tests to verify that piping installations meet industry standards.
Reporting and Documentation:
Prepare and submit commissioning reports, tracking progress, identifying issues, and recommending corrective actions.
Maintain accurate records of all commissioning activities, test results, and equipment certifications.
Compliance with Standards:
Ensure all commissioning activities adhere to relevant industry standards, safety regulations, and project specifications.
Coordinate with quality assurance and safety teams to ensure all work is performed in compliance with HSE requirements.
Qualifications:
Education:
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field.
Experience:
10+ years of experience in mechanical systems commissioning, with a focus on large industrial plants, oil and gas facilities, and/or steel plants.
Proven expertise in the installation and commissioning of rotating equipment, piping systems, and mechanical components.
Experience with project planning, scheduling, and reporting for complex commissioning projects.
Skills and Expertise:
Strong knowledge of relevant mechanical standards and specifications.
Proficiency in the use of mechanical testing tools and methodologies.
Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work collaboratively with multidisciplinary teams and contractors.
Preferred Qualifications:
Certification in mechanical commissioning or related fields.
Experience with advanced preservation techniques for large-scale industrial equipment.
Additional Information:
Willingness to work on-site during commissioning phases and travel to project locations as required.
Strong leadership and project management skills are highly desirable. Så ansöker du
