Senior Mechanical Engineer
2024-05-03
Are you intrigued by the idea of working in a leading, global development center for stone crushers? Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is currently looking for a tech savvy Senior Mechanical Engineer to work at R&D. We offer you the freedom and responsibility needed to lead innovation - welcome to a team with high potential and an encouraging group dynamic!
Your mission
Acting as the link between the design team and the Technical Product Owner, you contribute to both the overall organization as well as department with experience and knowledge on an operational level by using suitable methods, tools, processes and sharing skills as well as best practices internally. You drive activities within product development for appointed crusher products, together with identifying and suggesting new ideas to develop in a way that adds value to the business. By utilizing your knowledge, you stay updated on competitor's technical solutions. This role will eventually develop into a "Lead Engineer" position over time, where you take on an even bigger responsibility for three product categories.
Other responsibilities include:
Designing of crushers and other technical solutions.
Reviewing and improving on methods, tools, and processes.
Contributing to technical roadmap, in line with the product roadmap for respective offering
Driving and supporting relevant RTD projects.
Leading implementation of upgrades and improvements on existing products based on decision from change management.
Suggesting and driving improvements regarding cost, quality, and risk.
Continuously developing your own knowledge and expertise.
Working with requirements for existing and future development.
You're based at our division in Svedala, and some international travel is a natural part of your job.
Your character
We're looking for someone with a degree in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, product development or a similar field. Having gained knowledge of some 3D CAD software and the PDM system Teamcenter is highly beneficial. You also have a prominent technical proficiency, a general financial understanding and are able to manage stakeholders as well as enable cross-cultural collaborations. Acting in an international setting, you need great skills in English, both verbally and in writing, while skills in Swedish is advantageous.
We put a lot of emphasis on your leadership capabilities and general technical interests! You're a proactive professional with a driven mindset where you always strive to progress and develop in the business that you conduct. You're analytical and know how to multitask methodically and when to allocate the right resources for the right tasks. You're curious and are more than competent when it comes to documenting and communicating efficiently.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Kim Kotkamaa, Technical Product Owner - Jaws/Gyratory & Impactors, at +46 (0)70 616 36 51.
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
Send your application no later than May 17th, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0066736.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2023, sales were approximately 11.5 billion SEK with about 2,900 employees. Så ansöker du
