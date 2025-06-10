Senior Material Artist
2025-06-10
If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry working with us. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?
We are now looking for a Senior Material Artist Who you are:We're looking for someone who is friendly and helpful, but also hardworking and efficient.
You are a person dedicated to material art for creating and optimizing materials and shaders that enhance the visual quality of the game. You will be acting as a bridge between the art and technical art teams.
We see that you have;
Minimum 5 years experience in the games industry from a similar role (AA or AAA).
Experience of a full AA/AAA dev cycle from conception to release.
Work very independently and assume responsibility.
Knowledge on PBR rendering.
A good understanding of light / material interactions, both in game engines and in the physical world.
Work with current industry standard Programs (Substance Designer/ Substance Painter, etc.).
Created or worked with shaders using for instance HLSL.
Strong collaborative and communication skills across disciplines.
Great English communication skills, both written and spoken.
What you'll do:
As a Senior Material Artist you will;
Create and tweak materials based on project requirements and feedback.
Design, develop, and optimize materials and shaders to meet both artistic and performance goals.
Collaborate closely with artists and technical artists across departments.
Research and implement new tools and workflows for improved efficiency and visual fidelity.
Troubleshoot material-related issues in the game engine.
Maintain and document a reusable materials library.
Mentor junior and mid-level team members, promoting best practices.
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible. We ask that your application always include relevant work samples or a link to your portfolio.
We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical InformationScope: Full-time: 40 hours per week with initial 6 month probation period. Location: Office first, hybrid solution possible. You need to be eligble to work in Sweden.
We are a pet friendly office! You can expect to find dogs and occasionally some cats around.
What we offerArrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 100+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Located in a newly built, custom-tailored offices on the Hammarby Kaj waterfront, we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. A thriving game dev scene, along with all types of activities are immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
We also have numerous work benefits for all our employees. You can read about them here! Ersättning
