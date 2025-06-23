Senior Marketing Insights Strategist
Acne Studios AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Acne Studios AB i Stockholm
The Senior Marketing Insights Strategist is responsible for uncovering and translating consumer, cultural, and market insights into actionable strategies that inform brand campaigns, product launches and marketing channel strategies across global markets, analysing data to understand channel performance and optimise marketing efforts.
This role works closely with product, brand and digital marketing, regional teams, customer insights, and merchandising to ensure marketing efforts are focused and optimized-marrying data with storytelling to drive meaningful action and deeper audience connection.
Key responsibilities
Key areas of responsibility include (but are not limited to):
Analyse consumer behaviour, category dynamics, and campaign trends to surface strategic insights that inform brand and product campaign and marketing channel planning. Translating insights into strategic recommendations that guide marketing briefs, campaign flighting, go-to-market strategies, and product storytelling.
Lead the development and application of 360 marketing insights to inform strategy across brand, product, and campaign planning. Collaborate closely with product marketing, digital, and CRM teams to drive cohesive tactics across owned and paid channels.
Lead and own pre- and post-campaign insight analysis to evaluate impact, developing clear set of KPIs to track, optimize future strategy, and refine messaging to be cascaded with all relevant stakeholders.
Develop and deliver clear campaign performance, audience insight reports and presentations that translate data into actionable narratives for senior stakeholders and marketing teams.
Support with development of regional marketing strategies informed by data, culture and consumer behaviour with a key focus on the Asia-Pacific region. Partnering closely with regional team to drive local product marketing, owned, social media and paid channel tactics aligned to cultural and commercial priorities.
Collaborate with and provide tactical input with relevant external agencies onboarded to fuel brand and commercial growth i.e. Korean digital marketing agency.
Support the creation of customer segmentation and journey maps to inform targeting and messaging strategies for brand and product marketing campaigns.
Monitor competitive landscape, cultural shifts, and industry benchmarks to identify opportunities for brand differentiation.
Skills & Experience Required:
5+ years of experience in channel marketing strategy and consumer insights within luxury, fashion, or premium lifestyle sectors
Strong analytical mindset with hands-on experience using tools such as GWI, Google Analytics, social listening platforms, and CRM data
Ability to turn complex data into clear and succinct strategic narratives that inform brand and business decisions
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the confidence to engage cross-functional stakeholders and senior leadership
Keen interest in fashion, culture, and behaviours of modern luxury consumers
Highly organised, collaborative, and proactive in a fast-paced environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-03
E-post: jenny.leister@acnestudios.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Acne Studios AB
(org.nr 556504-7726) Jobbnummer
9399348