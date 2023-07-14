Senior Manager Engineering
2023-07-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Senior Manager Engineering to join our Engineering team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Engineering team is coalition of specialists and engineers across a broad range of engineering disciplines. Together they work toward the shared goal of scaling and industrializing the production of our Lithium-Ion battery technology that will help Volvo transform into a pure electric car manufacturer.
Our Engineers are collaborative, nimble, and always open to learn and grow. Their skills and experiences come from a variety of industries all over the world and span chemical, electrical, mechanical, and industrial engineering.
The team is currently focused on designing, planning and equipping a world class Gigafactory in time for start of production in 2026. This is an immense undertaking requiring the joint efforts and contributions of engineers working cross-functionally, with the ultimate goal of producing the world's most sustainable lithium-ion batteries.
What You Will Do
As Senior Manager Engineering , your primary responsibility will be overseeing all aspects of engineering management related to battery cell manufacturing processes. This includes designing and implementing new technologies and specialized equipment for battery manufacturing.
In this role, you will be accountable for team growth, competence development, and long-term employee satisfaction. Additionally, you will play a crucial role in facilitating cross-functional integration with relevant engineering teams to define interfaces for advanced real-time monitoring, production control, and optimization.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Responsible for managing engineers and suppliers to design and deliver industrial process equipment achieving aggressive yield and rate targets against tight deadlines optimizing following factors:
- Quality
- Capacity
- CAPEX - Capital Expenditures
- OPEX - Operational Expenditures
- OEE - Overall Equipment Effectiveness
- Manage projects, timelines, budget, and track progress within respective engineering departments or teams.
- Establish and ensure compliance with standards and procedures.
Skills & requirements:
To excel in this role, you should possess extensive project management experience in demanding industrial environments. You should also have a broad technical background in developing manufacturing processes for industrial equipment. Ideally, you have demonstrated engineering leadership experience in a fast-growing environment, particularly within the battery cell, semiconductor, electrochemical, or food and pharmaceutical industries.
As an individual, you are highly execution-oriented and possess excellent time management skills. You thrive on leading your team by building trust, and you have a genuine passion for technology, innovation and people.
The following qualifications are preferred:
- BSc or MSc in mechanical, chemical, industrial manufacturing engineering or equivalent.
- At least 5 years of experience in managing engineers and large-scale projects in multicultural environment.
- Excellent written and oral English communication skills.
- Experienced in managing people in multi-cultural environments.
- Competences in industrial methodologies such as value stream analysis, lean manufacturing, FMEA, design to cost etc.
- Ability to thrive under high pressure and meet tight deadlines.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
