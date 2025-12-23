Senior Management Consultant - Defense Sector | Technology Consulting
2025-12-23
The opportunity
Are you ready to lead transformative initiatives in the defense sector? We are seeking a senior management consultant with deep insight into defense, strong technological expertise, and a proven track record of delivering complex projects and building strategic relationships in the public sector. Based in Stockholm, this is a unique opportunity to shape the future of defense technology and data, working at the forefront of AI, cyber, infrastructure, and workforce transformation.
Your key responsibilities
Drive growth and lead engagements within our Technology & Data practice in Sweden.
Take ownership of business development activities and cultivate long-term relationships with key defense stakeholders, including the Swedish Armed Forces and Ministry of Defense.
Lead projects focused on on-prem/cloud, networks, data, AI, and cyber, ensuring compliance and operational excellence.
Act as a trusted advisor to senior sponsors and stakeholders, influencing strategic decisions and scaling our impact in the defense industry.
Skills and attributes for success
Extensive consulting experience, ideally from a leading firm or similar environment.
Strong background in defense or military technology, with experience working with or for the Swedish Armed Forces.
Proven ability to lead large-scale technology transformation programs and manage complex stakeholder landscapes.
Exceptional communication, leadership, and relationship-building skills.
Fluent in Swedish and English (verbal and written).
Qualifications
7+ years of relevant experience in consulting and technology transformation.
Degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
Experience in system integration projects (e.g., SAP delivery), cyber, or large-scale technology programs.
What we offer you
At EY, we'll help you develop future-focused leadership skills and provide world-class experiences. You'll work in a flexible, inclusive environment with globally connected teams. Learn more at https://www.ey.com/en_gl/careers.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application no later than 31st of January 2026. If you have questions about the role, please contact Marie Liebich at Marie.Liebich@se.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Adrian Lyng at Adrian.Lyng@se.ey.com
.Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
