Senior M365 & IAM Platform Engineer
2026-01-27
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior M365 & IAM Platform Engineer to strengthen an agile Collaboration Services team within the automotive industry. The team delivers and evolves a secure, scalable Microsoft 365 environment together with hybrid identity services spanning Active Directory and Entra ID-focused on great user experience, governance, and security.
You will work in a DevOps setup where the team owns the full product lifecycle: new development, continuous improvements, operations, and user support. A strong emphasis is placed on automation and self-service to reduce manual work and enable efficient, reliable service delivery.
Job DescriptionEngineer, configure, and optimize Microsoft 365, Entra ID, and Active Directory services for security, scalability, and reliability.
Design and implement event-based integrations between enterprise systems (e.g., ServiceNow, SuccessFactors) and identity platforms.
Automate workflows using tools such as PowerShell, Microsoft Graph API, Azure Functions, and Logic Apps.
Develop solutions within the Microsoft ecosystem (e.g., Power Platform, Teams, SharePoint) with security and compliance in mind.
Support and manage hybrid identity configurations between Active Directory and Entra ID.
Implement modern delivery practices such as Infrastructure as Code and GitOps for repeatable deployments.
Work with GitHub Actions for version-controlled workflows, repository management, and deployments.
Apply DevOps principles to continuously improve collaboration and IAM platforms.
RequirementsHands-on experience with Microsoft 365 technologies, including Teams and SharePoint.
Experience with Entra ID and Active Directory, including Conditional Access, Group Policies, and MFA configuration.
Experience with event-based integrations between enterprise systems (e.g., ServiceNow, SuccessFactors) and identity platforms.
Proficiency in scripting (PowerShell, Python, or equivalent).
Experience with Azure Functions and Logic Apps for serverless workflows and event-driven solutions.
Familiarity with Microsoft Graph API and PnP (Patterns and Practices) for integrations.
Experience with Infrastructure as Code, GitOps, GitHub Actions, and DevOps ways of working.
Understanding of event-driven architectures (e.g., PubSub, streaming).
Nice to haveExperience with Microsoft Purview.
Experience building solutions with the Power Platform.
Application
