Senior M365 & Azure Integration Engineer

About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join an HR & Corporate support product team within a global powertrain company, responsible for capabilities used across HR and other corporate functions. The team works in a DevOps setup and owns the full lifecycle of its solutions-new development, continuous improvement, operations, and user support.
The scope includes several solutions on the M365 platform, and the team is now strengthening its engineering capability in M365 and Azure. The assignment combines modern software development practices, serverless and event-driven integration patterns, and a strong automation mindset-while balancing user experience with governance, compliance, and security requirements.
Job DescriptionDesign, develop, configure, and optimize M365 solutions, with a focus on SharePoint and Power Automate.
Implement and operate Azure infrastructure.
Design and implement event-based integrations between systems such as ServiceNow, SuccessFactors, and identity platforms (AD, Entra ID).
Automate workflows using PowerShell, Graph API, Azure Functions, and Logic Apps.
Apply Infrastructure as Code and GitOps principles to enable repeatable deployments.
Use GitHub Actions for version-controlled workflows, repository management, and deployment.
Contribute to continuous delivery and ongoing improvements using DevOps principles.
RequirementsHands-on experience with M365 technologies.
Power Platform experience, including Power Automate.
Strong Azure knowledge, including Functions, Logic Apps, and Storage.
Experience with event-driven architectures.
Experience integrating with ServiceNow.
Experience integrating with SuccessFactors.
Working knowledge of Microsoft Graph API.
Scripting skills in Python, PowerShell, and/or Bash.
Experience with GitHub Actions.
Experience with Infrastructure as Code and GitOps/DevOps ways of working.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveExperience with PnP (Patterns and Practices).
Experience with Microsoft Purview.
Application
