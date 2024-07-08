Senior Linux Software Designer
Are you ready for a new challenge at a world-leading company in the space industry? This is your opportunity! Frontgrade Gaisler is currently seeking a talented Linux Software Designer to join our experienced team in central Gothenburg.
Job description
As a Linux Software designer at Frontgrade Gaisler you will primarily be responsible for the development of embedded system software, from specification to implementation and documentation. It is an opportunity to take part in a dedicated team around the Linux development for our LEON/SPARC32 and NOEL-V/RISC-V processors. As part of our software team, you may also be involved in supporting development of instruction simulators and hardware debug software tools support, which are tightly coupled with our SoC solutions. The Linux software environment is developed based on open-source projects where you will be involved in public discussions from time to time.
Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate with at least 10 years of applicable experience within embedded systems development such as SW/HW integration, device drivers, communication protocols and real-time systems. Your experience should also include:
Embedded operating systems such as Linux and bare metal C
Device driver design, or Linux kernel programming skills
SoC computer architecture understanding, such as bus communication or ISA
The development is mainly performed using C programming, but also using SPARC/RISC-V assembly, C++, and scripting languages. Other skills that would be preferable, but not required, are skills within:
Yocto, Buildroot or other Linux distribution build systems
Compiler toolchain and C Library
Automated testing using frameworks such as Yocto, Linux Test Project, etc.
Real-time Operating System (RTOS), Virtualization/Hypervisor technology
Secure Boot, Cryptography software algorithms
Software engineering/quality development methods
If you have multiple years of embedded Linux experience or have previous experiences as a team leader, this can also be an opportunity as a team lead.
Personal Qualities
You enjoy analyzing complex problems with attention to detail and quality. You possess excellent English skills, both verbally and written. You're always eager to learn more and share your competence with your colleagues. If you are a senior embedded developer or have previous experience as a team leader, this is considered a plus, and the role will be adapted accordingly.
What we offer
In the software section we offer you a creative environment where you can influence your work and have the possibility to work within several projects ranging from simulators, debuggers, operating systems, drivers and boot loaders. Since all hardware SoC design and supporting software development takes place in-house at Frontgrade Gaisler, a unique expertise within SoC, and microprocessor design, target software and tools is at hand.
Besides being a part of an experienced team and working with challenging tasks we also offer:
Hybrid workplace, allowing remote work two days per week
Health care insurance
Regular health check-ups
Annual wellness allowance of 5000 SEK
Extra paid days off in connection to Swedish holidays
About us
Frontgrade Gaisler is a world leader in the space industry, making a real difference by providing cutting-edge products for mission-critical solutions in space. Our customer base is worldwide in an exciting and growing market, working on a scale that benefits humanity on Earth and extends across the solar system. Så ansöker du
