Senior Linux Engineer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
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Join our Team
About this opportunity
Unlock Your Potential with Ericsson: Senior Linux Engineer Opportunity!
At Ericsson, we're driving innovation with a dedicated team responsible for a cutting-edge Yocto-based Linux distribution. We're on the hunt for seasoned Linux software engineers who are passionate about making a mark in the Linux ecosystem. If you have proven expertise in Yocto and a robust background in the Linux kernel, we want you to be part of our exciting mission.
Your Impact as a Senior Linux Engineer, you'll be at the heart of delivering high-quality solutions within Ericsson and contributing to key open-source projects that shape the future.
What you will do
• Lead & Innovate: Drive strategic initiatives within upstream Linux kernel & Yocto communities, amplifying Ericsson's presence.
• Develop & Enhance: Implement and maintain Linux kernel extensions, from Ericsson-written modules to performance optimizations.
• Collaborate & Contribute: Work hand-in-hand with users to refine kernel performance and support technical staff using our distribution.
• Explore & Expand: Dive into other FOSS projects like U-Boot, ATF, GLIBC, and push the boundaries of embedded systems.
• Test & Perfect: Ensure our distribution is robust and reliable through rigorous testing and prototyping.
The skills you bring
Bring your skills to a place where they'll be appreciated and expanded. Ideal candidates will have:
• Educational Excellence: M.S. in Computer Science or Computer Engineering, or equivalent experience.
• Kernel Mastery: Proven experience in Linux kernel development with a track record of contributions (please provide patch submissions).
• Open Source Advocate: Familiarity with community norms and behaviors.
• Programming Proficiency: Expertise in C, C++, and Rust.
• Yocto Enthusiast: Experience with Yocto and its community.
• Silicon Pioneer: Experience in new silicon introduction within embedded Linux environments.
• Communication Champion: Strong skills to articulate ideas and collaborate effectively.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, including your CV/resume in English.
Application deadline: 8th of June 2026
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Work setup: We aim for approximately 60% on-site presence at our office.
Please note that we do not accept or process applications submitted via email.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
Req ID: 777700 Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9922400