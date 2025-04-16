Senior Legal Counsel
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Employment Type: Full-time, Permanent
About the Company
Boutique consultancy firm specialized in providing technology-driven solutions for businesses across multiple sectors. Looking to expand its service offerings with a forward-thinking legal professional who can bridge the gap between traditional legal practice and modern technology needs.
Role Overview
As Senior Legal Counsel, you will lead all legal matters while participating in the development of new legal-tech solutions based on insights from your consultancy work. You will work closely with senior management to provide pragmatic legal advice that supports business objectives while managing legal risk.
Key Responsibilities
• Provide strategic legal counsel to executive leadership on corporate governance, financing, and commercial matters
• Structure and negotiate complex financing arrangements including equity, debt, and hybrid funding
• Lead M&A activities, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships
• Develop and implement corporate governance policies and procedures
• Advise on business unit strategies from a legal perspective
• Draft and negotiate high-value customer and supplier contracts
• Support board and management meetings, including advising on directors' duties
• Implement compliance monitoring and reporting systems
• Collaborate with business units to ensure legal requirements are understood and followed
• Contribute insights to our developing legal-tech product initiatives
Qualifications
• Qualified lawyer with admission to practice (US and UK)
• Minimum 8-10 years of post-qualification experience in corporate and finance law
• Experience in innovative technology or green industries
• Experience establishing legal frameworks in fast-growing companies
• Track record of structuring and closing complex financing deals (equity, debt, convertibles)
• Strong background in corporate governance and compliance
• Experience in M&A and joint venture structuring
• Excellent command of English (additional languages beneficial)
Desired Skills and Experience
• Experience working in a US law firm
• Experience scaling legal functions in high-growth environments
• Background in manufacturing, green technology, renewable energy, or related industries
• Knowledge of international financing structures and regulations
• Experience with cross-border transactions across multiple jurisdictions
• Ability to balance commercial objectives with legal risk management
• Strong leadership skills with experience managing legal teams
What We Offer
• Opportunity to shape legal strategy in a dynamic, high-growth environment
• Work with cutting-edge green technology innovations
• International work environment with 10-20% travel
• Competitive compensation package
Qualified candidates are encouraged to submit a CV and cover letter detailing relevant experience.
