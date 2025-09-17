Senior lecturer in forage-based production systems for cattle
2025-09-17
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science
Department of Applied Animal Science and Welfare
At the Department of Applied Animal Science and Welfare, our aim is to promote responsible animal management, welfare, and sustainable food production while ensuring high product quality. Through research and education, we focus on feed and nutrition, management and environment, ethology and animal ethics, as well as animal welfare and protection.
Read more about our activities and infrastructure here.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU via the following link.
Subject description
The subject of the position is sustainable production systems for cattle based on forage and grazing, which includes feed quality, nutrition, and animal husbandry. The focus is on improving resource efficiency and adopting a systems perspective.
Duties
The applicant will be expected to:
• develop and lead internationally successful research within the subject under northern Swedish conditions
• develop, lead and participate in teaching at first, second and third cycle level
• primarily teach within animal sciences, in addition to other components at first, second and third cycle level covering the subject
• develop and maintain national and international networks with academia, the relevant public authorities, industry, organisations and society at large
• collaborate with other SLU research teams to strengthen interdisciplinary activities at the university
• apply for external research funding from both national and international sources
• supervise doctoral students
• contribute to the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU
• communicate research findings and other relevant information to society at large
• perform administrative duties within the department, faculty and university.
The department uses Swedish and English in parallel. The senior lecturer should be able to perform the majority of their tasks in English. However, as a public authority, the university has Swedish as its main language according to the requirements of the Language Act and the senior lecturer must be able to use Swedish as their working language within four years of beginning the position. The department will provide support with language learning.
Eligibility
The applicant must:
• have successfully completed a doctoral degree or have the equivalent academic qualifications (within a subject relevant to the position);
• demonstrate research expertise in the subject for the appointment;
• demonstrate teaching expertise and have the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into their teaching;
• have experience of teaching at first, second and third cycle level;
• have good knowledge of English.
Grounds of assessment
The assessment criteria for appointment must be the degree of expertise required as qualification for employment.
The assessment of research expertise will be based on:
• completed and ongoing research within the subject area of the position;
• the ability to independently initiate and run successful and internationally-recognised research;
• the ability to compete for external research funding;
• experience as a supervisor in doctoral education.
The following will be taken into consideration when assessing teaching expertise:
• planning, implementation, examination and [as well as] assessment of own teaching
• supervision and examination at first and second cycle level
• ability to integrate research and scientific approaches into teaching work
• training in teaching and learning in higher education, or equivalent knowledge acquired in other ways
• pedagogic vision and reflection.
The following abilities will also be assessed:
• developing and leading activities and staff within academia;
• communicating and collaborating internally;
• collaborating with external stakeholders and society;
• communicating research and development work.
The appointment will be offered to the applicant who, following a qualitative comprehensive assessment is in the best position to conduct and develop the duties in question, and contribute to the positive development of the organisation.
• Swedish "universitetslektor", a tenured position approximately equivalent to Senior lecturer (UK) or Associate professor (US). The applicant who is offered this employment at SLU will be employed as Senior lecturer.]
Other information
Application deadline:
2025-12-01
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
