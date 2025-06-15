Senior Lecturer in Experimental Physics
with a recruitment package consisting of 2 postdocs and 2 PhD students
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities.
Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students. In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.
Luleå University of Technology, as a part of the WISE program (Wallenberg Initiative Material Science for Sustainability, see also www.WISE-materials.org),
funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg foundation, is hereby opening the recruitment of one WISE Fellowship faculty position, Associate Professor, in materials science with focus on sustainability. The WISE fellow recruited will be part of a national WISE research program with many opportunities for interaction with other researchers and stakeholders within the subject area. The startup package for the recruited WISE Fellow includes funding of two doctoral students and two postdoctoral fellows.
As a WISE Fellow at Lulea University of Technology, you will lead research into the broad field of advanced materials for energy conversion and chemical storage. Lulea University of Technology is pioneering research on the reuse of waste thermal and mechanical energy, transforming it into usable electricity, and chemical energy storage through hydrogen production. A broad spectrum of research activities is running, which include the development of next-generation triboelectric nanogenerators and thermoelectric systems, tailored to a range of temperature environments. In parallel, research also focuses on the design of earth-abundant catalysts to drive green hydrogen production, addressing one of the key challenges in achieving a low-emission future. A significant part of your role will be to explore the fundamental physics and chemistry of materials in real-time using in situ and operando techniques, including Raman and infrared spectroscopies, and synchrotron-based methods.
You will be part of a highly equipped research environment with access to state-of-the-art synthesis, characterization, and testing facilities, working at the very frontier of materials science and sustainable energy technologies.
Subject description
The subject comprises experimental physics with an emphasis on material science research on micro and nano length scales, and that are closely and widely related to applications and applied research.
Duties
The duties include supervising PhD students, initiating research projects, and independently driving the research field forward. As a Senior Lecturer in Experimenteal Physics, you will be responsible, together with professors and other faculty members, for developing the field at the undergraduate, advanced, and doctoral education levels. A Senior Lecturer is also expected to contribute to the university's development work, ensure that external research funding is attracted to the subject, and be available for leadership and administrative tasks.
Qualifications
To meet the requirements for the appointment as a Senior Lecturer, the applicants:
• must have been awarded a doctoral degree or must have the corresponding academic competence or other professional expertise that is valuable for the appointment;
• must demonstrate pedagogical expertise by means of proven experience, teaching expertise and teaching development;
• must have completed higher education pedagogy courses equivalent to 7.5 higher education credits or otherwise have acquired equivalent knowledge.
Assessment criteria
The following assessment criteria apply to this position:
• research expertise
• teaching expertise
• other assessment criteria.
Other assessment criteria, weighted equally:
• proficiency in development and leadership of activities and staff at the University
• the ability to collaborate with the wider community
• the ability to obtain external research and development funding
• must have worked as an independent researcher
Further information
For further information about the position, please contact Professor Marta-Lena Antti, marta-lena.antti@ltu.se
, Tel. (+46)920-492093 or Professor Roland Larsson, roland.larsson@ltu.se
, Tel. (+46)920-491325.
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, 0920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below and attach the requested application documents including diplomas (certified and translated into Swedish or English), pedagogical self-reflection and publications, etc. We prefer that applicants follows the Instructions for applicants. Note that the applicant 's educational qualifications should be particularly documented. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Final day to apply: September 21, 2025
Reference number: 2418-2025
