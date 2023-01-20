Senior/Lead Piping Engineer
Worley Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stenungsund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stenungsund
2023-01-20
, Orust
, Lilla Edet
, Tjörn
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Worley Sverige AB i Stenungsund
, Kungälv
, Sundsvall
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
We have immediate openings for highly motivated and experienced Senior Piping Engineers. Qualified candidates will enjoy working with customers in the chemical industry on a wide variety of projects involving refined petroleum products and related facilities. Candidates will experience a fast paced, high demand work environment, managing multiple projects and coordinating efforts with multiple disciplines and support resources.
These are exciting times for Worley, we are growing with new projects being secured, new customers coming onboard and are now looking for new colleagues to our team.
Employer: Worley Sverige AB
Location: Stenungsund/Kungälv
Duration: Full time, office hours (38,75 h/week, flextime)
Application deadline: ongoing
Work description:
You will be part of our Piping department and you will work within all project phases from feasibility studies to execution phase. As most of our projects are executed close to customer sites, we have the benefit of receiving constant feedback between design and execution.
Responsibilities:
Deliver piping engineering services that meet Worley, its customers and applicable statutory and regulatory specifications, on time and within budget.
Perform piping engineering services such as:
• preparation of detailed design drawings, isometrics, specifications, data, calculations and reports;
• identify and report changes to project scope;
• assist with the preparation of proposals, estimates, budgets and schedules;
• provide assistance during procurement, construction and commissioning activities.
• contribute to appropriate studies, analyses and recommend actions;
• Keep up-to-date with the latest developments and technical innovations in piping engineering.
• Communicate effectively with the piping engineering team and project stakeholders, including the Customer.
• Coordinate work with our workforce in our Global Integrated Delivery (GID) team around the globe.
• Identify issues and problems, develop appropriate solutions, and ask for assistance when required.
• for larger projects, act a as lead engineer for a team of skilled piping/mechanical engineers.
Specific Lead Accountabilities:
• Responsible to deliver scope with quality, in time and within budget.
• Plan and follow up with all resources available in the project including workshare resources.
• Coordinate and align with other disciplines in the project.
Qualifications - Internal
A recognized degree in the relevant engineering discipline or equivalent and:
• Sound technical and practical engineering skills and ability to consistently deliver quality, accurate and timely work to Worley and its Customers.
• A working knowledge of the fundamental requirements of piping engineering, and the basic requirements of other engineering fields.
• A working knowledge of applicable local and international standards and statutory and regulatory specifications.
• Competent use of piping engineering specific software and relevant software such as MS Office.
• Engineering experience in the same or similar industry.
What we offer you
By recognizing people's talents, experience and potential, we foster a diverse workplace where we look out for one another. A culture where we care about the environment and the communities in which we work and where we use our skills, expertise and judgement to keep everyone - our people, customers and communities - safe.
We are a leading global supplier of projects in Energy, Chemicals & Resources and are almost 48,000 people in about 50 countries worldwide. At our Stenungsund and Kungälv office, we are 190+ people. If you are a committed and passionate about engineering, Worley is a company that gives you opportunities to grow and influence your future.
We look forward to grow with you!
Welcome to apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Worley Sverige AB
(org.nr 556635-4048), http://www.worley.com
Industrivägen (visa karta
)
444 32 STENUNGSUND Jobbnummer
7364969