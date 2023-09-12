Senior Javascript Developer
2023-09-12
About the job In your role, depending on assignment, you and your frontend team will work alongside our other experienced teams including iOS, Android, backend and UX/UI developers as well as market/strategy and investment network professionals. Together we help companies in every aspect of their journey. Your main task will be development of products for either start-ups or large corporations. We will actively let you work in both of these types of projects to broaden your skill set. Depending on the assignment, your opinion will have a big impact when it comes to the technical solution, but also the scoping of the product itself. Technologies used while developing and your role in a project will be set from case to case depending on our customer preferences, your current strengths but also on your ambitions to learn new skills. We believe in building the company together. So if you have an idea of how we can improve our business, we will all encourage you in your efforts.
Must-have
Pragmatic, self-acting and a people person
At least 5 years experience working with JavaScript
Interest for mobile development
Relevant academic high school degree or diploma
Previous experience working with DevOps such as Azure, Google Cloud or AWS
Fluent in English
Nice-to-have
Hands on start-up experience
Fluent in Swedish
