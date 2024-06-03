Senior Java Software Engineer
2024-06-03
We are looking for a senior software engineer / architect who has extensive experience in designing and developing cloud distributed systems, kubernetes, large scale microservice deployment and java. You will be part of a technology team that builds the multi-tenant core framework for our platform, which enables the delivery of various business applications on top. You will be responsible for creating and maintaining high-quality, scalable and reliable software solutions that meet the needs of our customers and stakeholders.
Job Responsibilities
Design, develop and test cloud distributed systems, kubernetes, large scale microservice deployment and java components for the core framework.
Apply best practices and standards to ensure code quality, performance, security and maintainability.
Collaborate with other engineers, architects, product owners and stakeholders to understand the requirements and provide technical guidance and feedback.
Research and evaluate new technologies and tools to improve the platform and solve technical challenges.
Mentor and coach junior engineers and share knowledge and expertise.
Job Requirements
Bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering or related field, or equivalent work experience.
At least 8 years of professional software engineering experience, with at least 4 years in cloud distributed systems, kubernetes, large scale microservice deployment and java.
Strong knowledge of cloud computing concepts, architectures and services, such as AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.
Foundational knowledge of kubernetes and containerization technologies, such as Docker, Helm, Istio, etc.
Strong knowledge of microservice design patterns, principles and best practices, such as REST, gRPC, API gateway, service discovery, circuit breaker, etc.
Strong knowledge of java and related frameworks and tools, such as Spring Boot, Spring Cloud, Maven, Gradle, etc.
Proficient in software engineering practices, such as agile methodology, code review, testing, debugging, documentation, etc.
Excellent communication, collaboration and problem-solving skills.
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software products for companies in industry specific markets. Infor builds complete industry suites in the cloud and efficiently deploys technology that puts the user experience first, leverages data science, and integrates easily into existing systems. Over 60,000 organizations worldwide rely on Infor to help overcome market disruptions and achieve business-wide digital transformation.
For more information visit www.infor.com
Our Values
At Infor, we strive for an environment that is founded on a business philosophy called Principle Based ManagementTM (PBMTM) and eight Guiding Principles: integrity, stewardship & compliance, transformation, principled entrepreneurship, knowledge, humility, respect, self-actualization. Increasing diversity is important to reflect our markets, customers, partners, and communities we serve in now and in the future.
We have a relentless commitment to a culture based on PBM. Informed by the principles that allow a free and open society to flourish, PBMTM prepares individuals to innovate, improve, and transform while fostering a healthy, growing organization that creates long-term value for its clients and supporters and fulfillment for its employees.
Infor is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment. Infor does not discriminate against candidates or employees because of their sex, race, gender identity, disability, age, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, veteran status, or any other protected status under the law. If you require accommodation or assistance at any time during the application or selection processes, please submit a request by following the directions located in the FAQ section at the bottom of the infor.com/about/careers webpage.
