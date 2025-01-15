Senior Java Engineer
We are seeking a Senior Software Engineer to work with a client in their digital transformation journey. If you are self-driven, passionate about quality software development, and enjoy dynamic work environments, this is the role for you.
Responsibilities:
Design and develop distributed systems using microservices and event-driven architectures.
Collaborate on cloud-based solutions (AWS preferred).
Evaluate and integrate complex IT systems and third-party platforms.
Contribute to secure, scalable, and high-performance system designs.
Identify technical improvements and ensure alignment with business goals.
Requirements:
10+ years of software development experience.
Proficiency in Java/Kotlin and API-first development.
Strong knowledge of microservices, cloud platforms, and databases (MongoDB preferred).
Familiarity with event-driven architecture and agile practices.
Excellent problem-solving skills and fluency in English.
Desirable Skills:
Experience with Terraform, Kubernetes, and MongoDB cluster administration.
