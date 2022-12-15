Senior Java Developer with AWS experience
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
For our client in Gothenburg we are looking for a Senior Java Developer with AWS experience.
Role description:
As a Senior Java Developer you use the latest technologies, like AWS and Microservices, to develop cutting edge solutions and services to the customers. The purpose is to help them stay ahead and offer attractive and relevant services - now and in the future. Together with your team you are responsible for the entire lifecycle of a service - from requirements, development, test, deploy, maintenance to continuous improvements and new innovations.
Who are you?
You are open-minded, flexible and thrive under challenging and changing conditions. As person you are a curious, innovative and analytical problem solver. You enjoy teamwork and have an inclusive approach to your work. You deliver high quality code and feel great ownership of the code you produce. You are willing to cater for the complete lifecycle of the code.
Team description:
They are a team of 8 Developers, a Scrum Master, and a Product Owner
What makes the team exciting to work for? They are forefront of leading the automotive society into the digital future. The team has ownership of multiple components using leading industry technologies that are used by many vehicle manufactures (VW, Volvo, Jaguar, Subaru, Daimler, and more). And you have great teammates!
What kind of services do the team work with?
They develop systems that handle communications between millions of connected vehicles and backend systems. The team who can talk to cars.
Need to have: (Listed in order of importance)
AWS (Lambda, Cloudformation, Cloudwatch, SNS and SQS, EC2, API Gateway)
Java (Java 8 and above)
Maven
Git
Spring boot
REST services
Nice to have:
Experience from maintenance and operations in live environments (DEV-OPS)
Docker
Azure
Python
Databases: SQL and NoSQL
This is a full-time consultancy position in Gothenburg. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
Sveavägen 56 C (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7263293