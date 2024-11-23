Senior Java Developer
About Us:
At TechStack Global AB, we're a close-knit team of software engineers who are genuinely passionate about technology. Our mission is to empower our clients by helping them achieve their digital aspirations. Unlike typical consultancies, we prioritize hiring top-notch tech talent and pairing them with projects that truly challenge and inspire them, ensuring that their skills are fully utilized.
About the Role:
Are you a skilled Senior Java Developer looking for an exciting opportunity? We have a long-term contract role with one of our customers in the banking sector based in Stockholm!
Role Overview
Tech Stack Requirements:
Java: Strong understanding of core Java concepts such as OOP, multithreading, and collections.
Spring Boot: Proficiency in building enterprise-level applications and microservices.
Microservices: Experience in designing and deploying scalable, modular services.
REST API: Expertise in building and securing APIs with best practices like OAuth or JWT.
AWS: Hands-on experience with cloud services such as EC2, S3, RDS, Lambda, and API Gateway.
API Gateway: Ability to manage APIs, configure domains, and implement throttling/security measures.
Kafka: Skilled in handling real-time data streams, managing topics, and ensuring fault-tolerant pipelines.
Experience Required:
At least 6-7 years of experience with the above technologies.
Proven ability to design and implement scalable, high-performance solutions.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Contract: Long-term
To apply for this position, please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience and why you're good fit for the role. You can apply directly or send your application to contact@techstack.se
