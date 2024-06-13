Senior Java Developer
2024-06-13
Job DescriptionWe are seeking a senior Backend Java Developer to join our client in Gothenburg. Our client is modernizing their department and is setting up a new product team for a new solution, where you will be one of the key team members.The team consists of competences within backend, frontend and testing.As a Backend Java Developer, you will design, develop, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable backend code using Java, SQL, and other scripting languages. You will manage integrations of backend services, ensuring seamless communication across different platforms and cloud technologies. Collaborating closely with cross-functional teams, you will create cohesive and scalable solutions. Additionally, you will drive innovation and initiatives within the team, contributing to the continuous improvement of processes and services.
Qualifications Proficiency in Java with a solid understanding of object-oriented programming
Experience with cloud technologies (e.g., Azure) and various communication protocols
Experience in data analysis and handling high data volumes in system integrations
Strong experience in developing and integrating complex backend services
Strong communication and collaboration skills, capable of working effectively in a cross-functional team and engaging with various stakeholders
Expertise in Java/SpringBoot, SQL, Kubernetes, and various integration techniques
Familiarity with tools such as Kafka, Snowflake, and GraphQL
Personal Qualities
To succeed in the assignment as a Senior Java Developer, we would like you to have excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. You should also possess a proactive and innovative mindset to drive initiatives within the team.
About JobBustersJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and ApplicationFull time, office hours. Our client wishes to start immediately and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-01-31 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Application deadline is 2024-06-24. Ersättning
