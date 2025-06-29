Senior Java Backend Engineer - Secure & Scalable Access Management in AWS
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-06-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Randstad Digital is currently seeking a Senior Java Backend Engineer for a consultant assignment at a global technology company based in Gothenburg.
In this role, you will be part of the Access Management team, responsible for building secure, resilient, and high-availability backend services forming the backbone of the client's internal technology stack. The work is carried out in a DevSecOps setup, where every team member takes full ownership of delivering high-quality features - from requirements to deployment - in a cloud-native environment.
You will collaborate in a hybrid working model with at least two office days per week at Lindholmen. The team communicates in English.
Please note: This advertisement will remain published during the summer, and we will review applications after the holiday period.
Responsibilities
As a Senior Java Backend Engineer, you will:
Work in a DevSecOps team delivering new features, support, and maintenance for business-critical backend services
Contribute to secure, high-quality, and high-availability Java services used internally across a large global organization
Apply continuous delivery practices and write automated tests to ensure stability and performance
Operate services in a cloud environment (AWS)
Participate in team ceremonies and work collaboratively to continuously improve systems and ways of working
Other Information
Work type: Hybrid - minimum two days per week at the Lindholmen office in Gothenburg
Language: English
being a consultant
Randstad Digital is your career partner in IT and digital enablement. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. As your digital enablement partner, we apply our talent-first approach to accelerate your digital journey, helping you unleash your potential and unlock unseen opportunities.
about randstad digital
Randstad Digital specializes in the field of IT and digital enablement, and is part of Randstad, a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. As a partner for talent and through our distinct specialization, we help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace.
Qualifications
Required
Minimum 5 years of experience with Java development (Java 11+)
Strong skills in Spring Boot, Spring Security (server-side), Streams, CompletableFuture, Java Servlet Filter
Solid knowledge of SQL and experience with relational databases
Experience with messaging systems (MQ/JMS)
Good understanding of HTTP protocol
Proficiency in Linux and command-line tools
Relevant academic degree
Strong communication skills and a collaborative, responsible mindset
Preferred
Experience with AWS infrastructure
Familiarity with OAuth2, RFC standards, ELK, Docker, and SAFe methodologies
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Hourly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Therese Boberg therese.boberg@randstad.se +46722016093 Jobbnummer
9408926